The five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the Pretoria high court on Monday.
Lead investigator in the murder case Brig Bongani Gininda rubbished claims that confessions made by Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi about the murder of Meyiwa were not theirs.
On Friday, Gininda returned to the stand where he analysed the two confessions and pointed out elements that corroborated the events when Meyiwa was murdered. Gininda said Sibiya had misrepresented some of the facts in his confession, implicating the wrong people.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
