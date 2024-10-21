South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

21 October 2024 - 10:30 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the Pretoria high court on Monday.

Lead investigator in the murder case Brig Bongani Gininda rubbished claims that confessions made by Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi about the murder of Meyiwa were not theirs.

On Friday, Gininda returned to the stand where he analysed the two confessions and pointed out elements that corroborated the events when Meyiwa was murdered. Gininda said Sibiya had misrepresented some of the facts in his confession, implicating the wrong people.

