South Africa

10 attackers accost security guards at Tshwane sewage plant

22 October 2024 - 08:24 By TimesLIVE
The City of Tshwane has for some time been battling criminals damaging the Temba plant, which supplies water to Hammanskraal and surrounding areas. File image
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

The Temba waste water treatment plant was sabotaged by 10 attackers who held up  security guards on duty at gunpoint, the City of Tshwane says.

The four guards were overpowered, handcuffed and robbed of their firearms and cellphones during the break-in on Sunday night.

The suspects cut power cables at the inlet works.

"The treatment of sewage in the catchment cannot be done due to the vandalism. This may result in pollution to the immediate environment which can cause a health hazard," the city said.

It urged the community to assist in protecting the treatment plant and to help police with information to arrest the culprits.

The city has for some time been battling criminals damaging the Temba plant, which supplies water to Hammanskraal and surrounding areas.

Tshwane says Temba residents can expect water in a matter of days

Temba residents in Hammanskraal can expect water in the coming days as the Temba water treatment plant comes back online, says the City of Tshwane
News
5 days ago

An attack in February on the inlet works, damaging panels and removing cables, led to an estimated loss of R400,000.

On October 7 the plant had to be shut down after the city’s technicians discovered there was sewer contamination in the Leeuwkraal Dam, from which Temba sources its raw water for treatment to potable standards.

This was caused by a fire that gutted the Pyramid substation on October 2, leaving the Rooiwal waste water treatment works without electricity. The plant had to temporarily cease operations and consequently discharge untreated sewage into the Apies River, which feeds the Leeuwkraal Dam.

While the city provides roaming water tankers to residents for free during outages, some previously alleged they are being charged and others claimed tankers are channelled to "connected" people.

TimesLIVE

Thunderstorm causes power outages across Tshwane, city responding

ANC in Tshwane blames blackouts on 'orchestrated plot' by 'rogue elements' or 'right-wing racist cabal' after ousting of DA mayor
News
21 hours ago

ANC leader Eugene Modise elected Tshwane deputy mayor

City of Tshwane MMC for finance and ANC regional chairperson Eugene Modise has been elected as deputy mayor during a council sitting on Friday.
Politics
3 days ago

Temba water treatment works hit by cable theft and vandalism

The Temba wastewater treatment works incurred damage worth about R400,000 due to two incidents of cable theft and vandalism of panels this week, the ...
News
8 months ago

Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink welcomes public protector’s report on Hammanskraal water

Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink says the remedial actions ordered by the public protector in her report of findings into the Hammanskraal water crisis ...
News
11 months ago
