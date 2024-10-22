A gang of armed robbers made off with an undisclosed amount of jewellery during a robbery at Clearwater Mall on Tuesday afternoon.
Shoppers sent frantic messages on X, asking for help and reporting that the robbers fired several shots. The Honeydew CPF sent a message to community WhatsApp groups asking them to avoid going to the mall and the roads leading to it.
Armed robbers hit jewellery store at Clearwater Mall
Image: Supplied
Gauteng police were not immediately available to comment.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
