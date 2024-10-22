South Africa

Boxer charged with manslaughter over death of SA expat in New Zealand

22 October 2024 - 10:35 By Kim Swartz
Luke Smith died after being involved in a fight in New Zealand.
Luke Smith died after being involved in a fight in New Zealand.
Image: The Blackhouse via Give-A-Little.co.nz

A suspect linked to the murder of 21-year-old Luke Smith, who succumbed to injuries after being involved in a fight, appeared in the Wellington district court in New Zealand on Monday.  

According to the New Zealand Herald, boxer Siale Siale, 29, was initially charged with “wounding with reckless disregard” for Smith’s safety.  

“That charge was withdrawn and substituted with a charge of manslaughter,” reported the publication.

“Judge Brandt Shortland remanded Siale on bail to appear in the high court at Wellington next month. He did not continue name suppression and also varied Siale’s conditions of bail, limiting his ability to travel.”  

Smith was involved in a fight at about 3.15am on October 6 at a bus stop in Wellington. He was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries. His family were with him when the decision was taken to switch off his life support.  

A fundraiser to assist the Smith family with repatriation, travel costs and mental health counselling has been launched by The Blackhouse, which describes itself as a representative of the wider African community in Wellington.  

The family shared their gratitude for all the donations which will be used to repatriate Smith's body. He will be laid to rest in South Africa. 

TimesLIVE

