Disaster teams on alert as heavy rains lash Eastern Cape

Bonisile Dyani, a taxi driver and community leader from Tsholomnqa, said business had come to a halt on Monday.
“The municipality [BCM] evicted us from our taxi rank in 2021, promising renovations. Since the rain began, we’ve been unable to work. People from Tsholomnqa avoid town on rainy days due to our lack of shelter, fearing their belongings will get wet,” he said.
OR Tambo municipality spokesperson Zimkhita Macingwane said there were no reported incidents. “We have our teams on standby,” she said.
Transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said: “We are keeping our fingers crossed because matriculants are starting their final exams and the last thing we want is bridges that are washed away, especially during this critical time of the exams.”
On Monday at about 6.30am, an Intercape bus carrying more than 30 passengers overturned on the N2 near Qonce. No fatalities or serious injuries were reported.
“A lot of those who were on board were treated at the scene,” Bingqose said. “Some were taken to medical centres for medical attention and were soon released. Among them was one of our colleagues at the department of transport who was travelling from KwaZulu-Natal back to the Eastern Cape.”
Heavy rains have caused disruptions across the Eastern Cape and are expected to last until Tuesday.
The SA Weather Service at the weekend issued warnings for level 2 to 6 disruptive rainfall which affected the Buffalo City Metro, Amathole and OR Tambo district municipalities, putting the provincial disaster management centre on high alert.
On Monday, co-operative governance MEC Zolile Williams said municipalities had activated their disaster-readiness plans.
“We stand ready to provide additional support, including access to schools given the start of matric exams. We have ensured availability of places of safety including relief support by the relevant sector departments to support municipalities.
“We implore all key stakeholders involved to play their part and immediately report and attend to incidents and accidents for immediate attention,” Williams said.
Buffalo City metro spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya said:
There were no flooding incidents in the inland area, Ngwenya said.
“Our disaster management team remains on high alert ... We urge everyone to continually watch for changes in weather, and listen to radio, TV and relevant social media platforms for updates.”
The inclement weather contributed to the frustration of some residents.
Binqose said several accidents had been reported across the province.
“Thankfully, none of them were fatal. The weather conditions played a major hand in those accidents.”
He urged drivers to be extra vigilant.
“Roads are wet and slippery, visibility is poor in some areas and drivers must avoid crossing low-lying bridges without thoroughly testing them, because we have seen vehicles in the past being swept off by strong currents.”
ADM spokesperson Sisa Msiwa said the disaster team was on standby.
“A high probability of widespread flooding as well as overflowing of rivers and low bridges have been cited. In Mbhashe and Mnquma local municipalities, communities are alerted to a highly likely overflow of connecting bridges.”
Education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said there were no disruptions in schools.
“All learners were on time and the rain didn’t disrupt ... The first day [of exams] went smoothly.”
