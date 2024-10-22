Eastern Cape education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said officials were working around the clock to come up with solutions for several schools in Kariega.
Matric exams affected by flooding, blackout in Kariega
Chaos is unfolding at several high schools in Kariega (formerly Uitenhage) as the education department scrambles to implement alternative plans for writing matric exams after the town was plunged into darkness due to flooding.
Matrics are due to write CAT (Computer Assisted Technology) on Tuesday.
Eastern Cape education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said officials were working around the clock to come up with solutions for several schools in Kariega.
“We have received reports from the Nelson Mandela Bay education district that the whole of the Kariega area has been flooded and is in a state of blackout.
“Our officials are on site [at several schools] to provide solutions to the problem.
“Not all schools are writing CAT today [Tuesday], but we acknowledge that those writing, and in that area, have been severely affected.”
Several schools in the area, including Brandwag High, have asked parents to keep their grade 8 to 11 pupils at home.
