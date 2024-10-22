South Africa

Memory of June floods comes back to haunt Kariega residents

'In June we lost everything. When the rain started on [Monday] night, we didn’t think twice. We just left'

22 October 2024 - 12:23 By Brandon Nel
The rainfall has caused major damage to Gibbon Street in Kariega
Image: BRANDON NEL

As heavy rains caused bridges, roads, and dams to give way, leaving residents across Nelson Mandela Bay with waterlogged streets and power outages, many are now sitting in churches and community halls with only the clothes on their backs, uncertain if their homes still stand.

Kariega resident Lydia Mey recalled watching the rain pool in her yard just before midnight. When it became clear that the house was about to flood, she, her husband, and their 12-year-old daughter, quickly packed their things and headed to the Sunshine Special School in Durban Street.

The memory of the June floods, which had swept away everything they owned, was still fresh in the family's minds.

“In June we lost everything,” the 54-year-old said. “When the rain started on [Monday] night, we didn’t think twice. We just left.”

Now, sitting together in the community hall, Mey comforted her daughter as she slept on blankets spread across the floor.

Disaster teams on alert as heavy rains lash Eastern Cape

Drivers urged to be extra vigilant as Intercape bus carrying more than 30 passengers overturns on N2 near Qonce
News
3 hours ago

Shafiek Sathorar, 43, from Jones Street, has also been camping out at the same school hall. “Since 2am, we’ve been here in the school hall,” he said.

“The water was rising, and we had to leave because of our fear from the last flood. My wife had a stroke three years ago; she’s a paraplegic and in a wheelchair. She needs to be safe and comfortable. Last time, we lost everything.”

Rain continued to fall throughout the night, with the storms leaving several homes flooded and key roads closed. Manhole covers blew wide open, causing a traffic standstill. 

KwaNobuhle was without drinking water after the water plant flooded.

The SA Weather Service (Saws) sent out a level 6 weather warning this week, saying areas most adversely affected included Kariega, Despatch, Kwazakhele, Motherwell and Algoa Park.

In Kariega, Willow Dam and the Cat River Canal overflowed. Most of the homeless are now being housed in community halls. Residents in flooded Kariega streets were evacuated and taken to Sunshine Special School or De-Mist NG Kerk.

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said those evacuated were being taken to local churches and community centres, with the Kariega town hall also opened as a shelter.

Gift of the Givers Foundation spokesperson Ali Sablay said they had been inundated with calls and were in touch with the local disaster teams. They will provide blankets, mattresses, hygiene packs, and food to affected residents.

Sablay said water tankers from Adelaide would be sent to KwaNobuhle. The humanitarian organisation will also monitor clinics and schools to ensure they have access to water. Teams are set to be on the ground from early on Tuesday to assist.

Gqeberha Saws meteorologist Lelo Kleinbooi said between 8am on Monday and 2am on Tuesday, Gqeberha had received 118mm of rain, Coega 55mm and Kariega 136mm.

“Rain is expected for the rest of the day, with it mainly on the lighter side from the afternoon,” Kleinbooi said.

HeraldLIVE

