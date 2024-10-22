South Africa

More than 40 KZN pupils fall ill after allegedly eating snacks bought outside school

22 October 2024 - 13:57 By TIMESLIVE
More than 40 KwaZulu-Natal pupils had to receive medical treatment after allegedly eating snacks which made them ill.
More than 40 KwaZulu-Natal pupils had to receive medical treatment after allegedly eating snacks which made them ill. File photo.
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY

The KwaZulu-Natal departments of education and health are working with law enforcement to find out what led to 43 pupils from Ngaqa Primary School in Mtubatuba falling ill after allegedly eating snacks sold by a local vendor. 

Provincial education spokesperson Muzi Mhlambi said 43 pupils complained of severe stomach aches and were vomiting after allegedly eating chips sold by two vendors outside the school in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Monday. 

The pupils were taken to a clinic but 21 were moved to Hlabisa Hospital for specialised care. 

Mhlambi said they were working with all stakeholders to investigate the cause of the incident.

The provincial health department said they were awaiting a medical report on the incident.

Municipal authorities conducted an informal raid at a supermarket near the school on Monday and allegedly found several expired items on the shelves, including snacks, juice and medication. 

This comes in the wake of several deaths and the hospitalisation of pupils in suspected food poisoning incidents nationally.

The deaths of six children who had consumed snacks allegedly bought from a spaza shop in Naledi, Soweto, led to residents looting and forcing the closure of several shops in the area. There has been no medical report yet detailing the cause of the deaths.

In Bronkhorstspruit 25 pupils received medical attention after allegedly eating snacks bought from a street vendor near their school.

Last week, 47 children were treated for food poisoning after consuming alleged expired chocolates in Hammanskraal.

TimesLIVE



