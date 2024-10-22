South Africa

Police search for suspect after girl raped and murdered in Soweto

Picture released of man police believe can help in the investigation

22 October 2024 - 22:27 By TimesLIVE
Police have asked for help in locating this man as he can assist in the investigation.
Image: SAPS

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly raped and killed a six-year-old girl in Orlando, Soweto, on Monday. 

“It is reported that the girl was playing with other children when the suspect called her to his rented shack at one of the houses in Orlando. The suspect allegedly raped and killed the girl inside the shack,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.

The murder was reported to the police who started searching for the suspect who is on the run. 

“The police are appealing to the community to assist in locating the man in the attached picture as he can assist in the investigation.” 

TimesLIVE 

