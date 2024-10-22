South Africa

POLL | What do you think about R52m spent on deporting illegal immigrants in five months?

22 October 2024 - 12:30
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber is in the spotlight. File photo.
Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber is in the spotlight. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

More than R50m spent by the government to deport illegal immigrants over five months has sparked debate among South Africans 

In a recent Q&A session in parliament, home affairs minister Leon Schreiber said 19,750 undocumented immigrants were sent back to their countries of origin, costing government R52,817,656 between April and August. 

EFF MP Thapelo Mogale raised concerns about the amount, suggesting the funds could have been better used to strengthen border management and prevent unauthorised entry by foreigners. 

“The department is spending excessive amounts on deporting illegal immigrants in a few months. If we were to look at it over five years, I'm convinced we would've spent a billion or more,” Mogale told TimesLIVE. 

“That is money that could be used for other things. We have a Border Management Authority which is grossly underfunded. If the BMA is underfunded, you'll experience an influx of undocumented people coming into the country.” 

Social media user Siphiwo Pahlane said: “This money could be spent on deployment of permanent border patrol by the security forces of this country. There's nothing wrong with deporting illegal people, but they will keep coming back as long as there's no border policing.” 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

More than R50m spent on deporting illegal immigrants in five months

Mogale argued documenting immigrants would be a more practical approach rather than spending heavily on deportations
Politics
23 hours ago

ANC, DA gloves off in GNU dust-up

Emotions run high in first big cabinet fallout among partners over new spending plans
News
2 days ago

After 11 years, battle for SA citizenship ends with a twist

South African-born Aleksandar Bulovic was sent from pillar to post for years by home affairs until intervention by the Sunday Times.
News
2 days ago

Playing the visa card for a tourist bonanza

Tourism body hails fresh breeze at home affairs, but says more needs to be done
Business Times
2 days ago

‘Rooting out graft’: Home affairs officials arrested amid department’s zero-tolerance campaign

Thirty-one officials have been disciplined and two others prosecuted, with more arrests on the way, department says
Politics
6 days ago

Visa relief for employers as Schreiber gazettes reforms

Home affairs minister gazettes details of how points-based system will work.
Business
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Numsa should not have brought application against BMW: labour court South Africa
  2. Two life sentences each for two ex-Clover employees who killed security officers South Africa
  3. Rape victim still awaiting DNA results after 8 years as accused loses ... South Africa
  4. Elon Musk promises to award $1m each day to a signer of his petition World
  5. After delays, forensic report in trial of lawyer accused of girlfriend's murder ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Boom Shaka returns to the spotlight celebrating 30 years as an iconic kwaito ...
CAF 46th Ordinary General Assembly - Media Press Conference - English