South Africa

Rape victim still awaiting DNA results after 8 years as accused loses ‘unlawful’ arrest case

Judge Stuart Wilson says critical answers in the case are all in the DNA analysis which will either see the accused jailed or cleared of charges.

22 October 2024 - 06:00 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Judge Stuart Wilson criticises state as rape victim continues to wait for conclusive DNA report eight years after case reported.
WILL SHE GET JUSTICE? Judge Stuart Wilson criticises state as rape victim continues to wait for conclusive DNA report eight years after case reported.
Image: Judges Matter

The family of a mentally-challenged girl who was allegedly raped at the age of 13 in August 2016 are still waiting for DNA results from a rape kit taken on the day of the incident and samples taken six months later from her alleged rapist after his arrest. 

The accused, Thabo Lovers Dimaza, lost a legal challenge against the minister of police and national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) to have his arrest on February 20 2017 ruled unlawful.

Gauteng High Court judge Stuart Wilson on Monday dismissed Dimaza’s bid to be cleared of charges of allegedly raping the mentally-challenged minor.

Wilson, in his judgment, expressed dismay at the state’s failure to finalise DNA reports in the case — seven years after having both samples. 

The rape of the girl, named A to protect her identity, allegedly took place in tall reeds by a railway line in Windmill Park, Boksburg, on August 21 2016.

Dimaza was arrested six months after the rape and samples were taken from him for DNA analysis. 

The trial, however, did not proceed because the state had not obtained the DNA analysis of samples taken from Dimaza and from the victim.

“The DNA analysis will either rule Dimaza out of suspicion or provide critical evidence against him. Given the lapse of time since the samples were taken, I wonder whether there is still hope that Dimaza’s case will ultimately be dealt with on its merits,” Wilson’s judgment read.

After delays, forensic report in trial of lawyer accused of girlfriend's murder completed

The NPA told the court the state was waiting for an additional forensics report from the pathology department before the murder trial could begin.
News
19 hours ago

A medical examination performed on the victim hours after she was attacked revealed injuries to her private parts.

“According to the medical report, A was able to express herself at the level of a five-year old. It is accordingly clear, at least on a balance of probabilities, that A could not have consented to vaginal penetration. There can be little doubt that A was raped on August 21 2016,” Wilson said. 

Though Dimaza was arrested in February 2017 he was released on R5,000 bail as the prosecutor refused to continue with prosecution without a DNA report at the time.

Wilson accepted evidence by the investigating officer that Dimaza had been arrested after the victim and her cousin identified him as the man who had “abducted” her near a tuck shop where they had been playing on the day of the rape.

Dimaza argued he was innocent, saying he only heard of the rape a day after the alleged crime happened.

Wilson rejected the accused’s evidence saying it was “fragmented”.

“Dimaza’s attitude on the stand was strangely placid for a man who had been accused of raping a mentally challenged minor. His approach was simply that the police had to make out the case that he was responsible, and that they had failed to do so.”

Wilson was worried whether the rape victim would ever get justice as her case had gone cold.

“It would be wrong to move on from this case without observing that the delay in obtaining the DNA evidence that may exculpate Dimaza is, on its face, unjustifiable. Though the minister plainly had sufficient reason to arrest Dimaza, and though Dimaza could have been prosecuted on the evidence available to the minister at the point of his arrest, the NDPP was entitled to decline to press the case against Dimaza without the benefit of the DNA evidence. But the state’s failure to produce that evidence has left this case in limbo for eight years,” he said.

“That situation is wholly unacceptable. The delay in obtaining the DNA evidence and in either pursuing or finally discontinuing Dimaza’s prosecution severely undermines public confidence in the justice system. It also leaves A and her family with little hope that A’s assailant, whomever that might be, will ultimately be held accountable for the appalling crime that triggered these proceedings.”

Dimaza’s application was dismissed with costs.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Found! Memory, the Usindiso fire baby lost in red tape and lies

One year later, widowed father finally finds where body of his 16-month-old baby is buried
News
2 days ago

How Gininda concluded there were intruders when Senzo Meyiwa was murdered

On Thursday investigating officer Brig Bongani Gininda again took the stand in the Pretoria high court, where the state led his evidence-in-chief on ...
News
4 days ago

Vicious-rape survivor Alison Botha in neuro high care after operation

Botha was struck down by a brain aneurysm in her home in September
News
4 days ago

EXCLUSIVE | Rape victim of CPUT 'stabber' reveals horror ordeal

The CPUT assailant was charged with rape in East London eight years ago
News
11 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Numsa should not have brought application against BMW: labour court South Africa
  2. Two life sentences each for two ex-Clover employees who killed security officers South Africa
  3. Elon Musk promises to award $1m each day to a signer of his petition World
  4. Former Transnet executive Msagala in court on corruption, theft charges South Africa
  5. Rape victim still awaiting DNA results after 8 years as accused loses ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 22 October 2024
Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube briefs on the readiness to host a ...