South Africa

Seven suspects arrested after robbery at Clearwater Mall

Two police officers and three suspects were injured during a shoot-out

22 October 2024 - 22:06 By TimesLIVE
Law enforcement officers after the robbery at Clearwater Mall on Tuesday afternoon.
Image: SAPS

Swift response by police and private security companies led to the arrests of seven suspects who had just robbed a jewellery shop in Clearwater Mall, Roodepoort, on Tuesday afternoon. 

Two police officers and three suspects were injured during a shoot-out after the robbery, police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said.

One police officer was treated at the scene while the other was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police also recovered four firearms from the suspects.   

Police recovered some of the jewellery that was stolen from the shop.
Image: SAPS

“About eight armed suspects stormed into a jewellery shop and held the employees at gunpoint. The suspects stole a substantial amount of jewellery,” Masondo said 

As they were leaving the mall, they were intercepted by the police and private security officers. The suspects started shooting at the law enforcement officers, who retaliated.   

Four suspects were cornered and arrested at Christiaan de Wet Road, opposite the mall and two firearms were recovered. The police chased the other suspects to Dobsonville, where three more were arrested and two firearms recovered.

Some of the jewellery that was taken from the shop has been recovered.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni attributed the arrests to the collaboration between the police service, Johannesburg metro police department and private security companies.

“These arrests should send a message to criminals that law enforcement agencies are ready for them this festive season” Mthombeni said. 

Masondo said the suspects are expected to appear before the Roodepoort magistrate’s court soon to face charges that include business robbery, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearms.

TimesLIVE

