Stellenbosch University mourns death of second BSc student who drowned

Stellenbosch University (SU) is mourning the death of a first-year BSc student who drowned in a dam at the weekend days after another first-year BSc student was fatally stabbed in a street robbery.
The university said a 19-year-old student, from the Dagbreek men’s residence, drowned on Sunday in the Welgevallen irrigation dam above the Coetzenburg Sports Grounds.
“The matter is under investigation by the SAPS. SU will support the SAPS investigation and take whatever steps required to ensure the safety of its students,” said spokesperson Martin Viljoen.
Stellenbosch police responded to the incident at about 5pm on Sunday.
“Provincial divers recovered the body of a 19-year-old male student [on Monday morning]. An inquest docket has been registered for further investigation,” said police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana.
“The news about the tragic loss of another young life is deeply saddening to the university community,” said deputy vice-chancellor of learning and teaching Prof Deresh Ramjugernath.
“Our thoughts are with the family, friends and classmates of the deceased during this time of mourning. May they garner strength in this difficult time knowing they have the support of the SU community.”
A 19-year-old suspect linked to the murder of BSc student Jesse Mitchell appeared in the Stellenbosch magistrate’s court on Monday.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Rudolf Hufke faced a charge of murder and had abandoned applying for bail.
Mitchell was murdered on his 19th birthday on October 16 while riding his bicycle down Borcherd Road, Stellenbosch. He was accosted, stabbed in the neck and robbed of his personal belongings.
Ntabazalila said the state may add another charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances. The case was postponed to November 27.
Stellenbosch residents have voiced concerns and have started a petition calling for action to improve the safety of students.
“We, the residents of The Niche, EDGE, Plumbago, Boschenpark, Dennebosch and Melrose Square are deeply concerned about the safety of students in our community ... it has become clear that immediate and decisive action is needed to address the rising insecurity around the Stellenbosch University area,” reads the petition.
“We urgently call for increased police patrols in key areas, particularly around Bird Street and main walkways used by students, improved street lighting on all streets and pathways frequently used by students to deter criminal activity, and collaboration between local law enforcement, Stellenbosch University and private security to ensure a co-ordinated approach to safety.”
Stellenbosch University mourns death of second BSc student who drowned
Image: Stellenbosch University
