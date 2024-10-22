South Africa

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

22 October 2024 - 10:23 By TimesLIVE
The murder trial of the five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa is continuing at the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

Confessions by accused in Meyiwa murder trial corroborated by other evidence: lead investigator

Lead investigator in the murder case of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa Brig Bongani Gininda has rubbished claims that confessions made by Muzikawukhulelwa ...
3 days ago

Constable's father provided breakthrough in Senzo's cold case

A breakthrough in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case which had turned cold came in 2019 from a police officer who pointed to a witness who could swear ...
4 days ago

How Gininda concluded there were intruders when Senzo Meyiwa was murdered

On Thursday investigating officer Brig Bongani Gininda again took the stand in the Pretoria high court, where the state led his evidence-in-chief on ...
4 days ago
