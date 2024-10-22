South Africa

Weather knocks out East London flights again

22 October 2024 - 14:08 By TimesLIVE
Flights cannot land in bad weather at the East London airport. File photo.
Image: ACSA/X

The Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has confirmed “significant flight disruptions” at King Phalo Airport in East London on Tuesday due to heavy rains.

This has impacted inbound and outbound flights.

Acsa said passengers affected by delays must contact their airlines directly for information about rebooking and to verify the status of their flights before traveling to the airport.

The disruptions at the airport have been compounded by lapsed Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) procedures.

“Acsa and ATNS are coordinating efforts to address the procedural lapses and restore normal flight operations promptly,” the entity said.

Between 20 and 30 flights land daily at King Phalo Airport. Disruptions were experienced earlier this month and in September. Pilots are flying manually to the airport in good weather as instrument-navigation flight approaches were suspended by ATNS due to maintenance issues.

TimesLIVE

