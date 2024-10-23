South Africa

Alleged cop killer will represent himself in upcoming trial next year

Alberts charged with murder, robbery, motor vehicle theft and theft

23 October 2024 - 18:27 By Ernest Mabuza
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Daniel Alberts appearing before the Kimberley district court in August last year,
Daniel Alberts appearing before the Kimberley district court in August last year,
Image: NPA Communications.

Daniel Wilfred Alberts, accused of killing two police officers in August last year, appeared in the Kimberley district court on Wednesday where his case was transferred to the Kimberley high court for his next appearance on February 10 next year. 

Alberts, 39, faces counts of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, motor vehicle theft and theft. 

During his appearance, Alberts told the court that he would no longer require the services of his legal representative and intended to represent himself. He remains in custody until his next court appearance. 

Const Okaetse Mandindi, 35, and Sgt Kedimetse Masilo, 45, attached to the Kimberley flying squad, were tracing a stolen vehicle in August last year when they were fatally shot, allegedly by Alberts. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

Two more weeks in custody for cop and her family in insurance claim murder case

The Limpopo policewoman, her sister and daughter alleged to be linked to the murders of six people for insurance payouts will spend two more weeks ...
News
5 days ago

Four Mancoba Seven Angels cult members jailed for cop killings

Killer cult followers given five life sentences and additional prison terms for police murders.
News
6 days ago

Limpopo policewoman arrested over six murders for insurance payouts

It is alleged that her victims were known to her and were from destitute and disadvantaged backgrounds.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Steps home affairs must take before deporting illegal foreigners South Africa
  2. Alleged diamond ponzi mastermind Louis Liebenberg arrested South Africa
  3. BREAKING | Woman gets 25 years in prison for the murder of her family South Africa
  4. Numsa should not have brought application against BMW: labour court South Africa
  5. Sars shuts down two depots suspected of diesel paraffin dilution news

Latest Videos

Thabo Mbeki Tribute to Tito Titus Mboweni
2024 Hyundai Exter 1.2 Executive