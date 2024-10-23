South Africa

Alleged diamond investment scam: Ninth suspect arrested

23 October 2024 - 13:00
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg was arrested on Tuesday night. File photo.
Diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg was arrested on Tuesday night. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Deaan Vivier

A ninth suspect was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the alleged diamond ponzi scam linked to businessman Louis Liebenberg.

Liebenberg and his wife Dezzi were arrested on Tuesday night at popular Benoni, Gauteng eatery Tonino's.

The arrest of six more suspects followed between then and early Wednesday morning.

Shortly before lunch time on Wednesday, the Hawks confirmed the ninth arrest.

"A prosecution guided multidisciplinary operation led by Northern Cape Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit has resulted in the arrest of nine suspects after the arrest of the last suspect who was traced this morning and arrested," said Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale.

Alleged diamond ponzi mastermind Louis Liebenberg arrested

Eight people alleged to have been involved in a diamond investment scam have been arrested.
News
7 hours ago

"The suspects were arrested in Gauteng and North West."

"The syndicate is alleged to be involved in dealing with unpolished diamonds and fraud. The mastermind/leader allegedly advertised unpolished diamonds on social media and invited potential investors to invest in his alleged diamond dealing business, with a promise of a lucrative return which never materialised.

"The investors were allegedly scammed of more than R4bn since 2019," Mogale said.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Bronkhorstspruit magistrate's court on Thursday on charges of fraud, money laundering, theft and racketeering.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Call to probe gem king Liebenberg's dodgy gifts to Magashule, Zuma

Diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg is said to have made large payments to politicians, according to ex-wife's diary notes
News
3 days ago

Ponzi scheme ‘victims’ won’t get their money back

Investors ought to have known it was an illegal scheme, considering the promised returns ‘were impossible to attain lawfully’, judge finds
News
3 weeks ago

High-flying lifestyle comes crashing down as Coin-it investors arrested

Family nabbed over alleged R75m Ponzi scheme that redistributed millions.
News
8 months ago

Ten years for Ponzi kingpin who preyed on retired and retrenched workers

Patrick Stapleton conned people into investing in his Dynamic Group, claiming it was underpinned by successful businesses.
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Steps home affairs must take before deporting illegal foreigners South Africa
  2. Alleged diamond ponzi mastermind Louis Liebenberg arrested South Africa
  3. BREAKING | Woman gets 25 years in prison for the murder of her family South Africa
  4. Numsa should not have brought application against BMW: labour court South Africa
  5. Sars shuts down two depots suspected of diesel paraffin dilution news

Latest Videos

2024 Hyundai Exter 1.2 Executive
Footage of Clearwater Mall jewellery alleged robbers dancing