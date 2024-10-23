South Africa

Dam depleted so taps run dry in Swartruggens and Borolelo

Municipality pleads with consumers to remain patient amid impending crisis

23 October 2024 - 20:34 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Swartruggens Dam, which is the main source of raw water in the area, is now so depleted that the municipality is unable to pump water to the treatment plant.
Swartruggens Dam, which is the main source of raw water in the area, is now so depleted that the municipality is unable to pump water to the treatment plant.
Image: Supplied

Residents of Swartruggens and Borolelo who are supplied by the Kgetlengrivier municipality in North West will no longer have running water, the municipality said in a public notice dated October 22.

This was because Swartruggens Dam, the main source of raw water supply in the area, is now so depleted that the municipality is unable to pump water to the treatment plant.

In the interim, the municipality said, it would provide water through tanks while it continued to explore alternative and sustainable water supply sources.

“The municipality continues to engage with other sector departments to seek assistance and intervention in finding long-term solutions to address water supply in Swartruggens and Borolelo, and pleads with consumers to remain patient amid this impending crisis.” 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

Sandton 'water shedding' overnight

While the Linbro Park and Marlboro direct feeds will be most affected, all residents fed by the Sandton system can expect poor pressure to no water ...
News
7 hours ago

DA's Msimanga challenges Lesufi to public debate on Gauteng water crisis

DA Gauteng provincial leader Solly Msimanga has challenged Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi to a public debate on the Gauteng water crisis
Politics
3 hours ago

10 attackers accost security guards at Tshwane sewage plant

The city has for some time been battling criminals damaging the Temba plant, which supplies water to Hammanskraal and surrounding areas.
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Steps home affairs must take before deporting illegal foreigners South Africa
  2. Alleged diamond ponzi mastermind Louis Liebenberg arrested South Africa
  3. BREAKING | Woman gets 25 years in prison for the murder of her family South Africa
  4. Sars shuts down two depots suspected of diesel paraffin dilution news
  5. Numsa should not have brought application against BMW: labour court South Africa

Latest Videos

Thabo Mbeki Tribute to Tito Titus Mboweni
2024 Hyundai Exter 1.2 Executive