Residents of Swartruggens and Borolelo who are supplied by the Kgetlengrivier municipality in North West will no longer have running water, the municipality said in a public notice dated October 22.
This was because Swartruggens Dam, the main source of raw water supply in the area, is now so depleted that the municipality is unable to pump water to the treatment plant.
In the interim, the municipality said, it would provide water through tanks while it continued to explore alternative and sustainable water supply sources.
“The municipality continues to engage with other sector departments to seek assistance and intervention in finding long-term solutions to address water supply in Swartruggens and Borolelo, and pleads with consumers to remain patient amid this impending crisis.”
Dam depleted so taps run dry in Swartruggens and Borolelo
Municipality pleads with consumers to remain patient amid impending crisis
