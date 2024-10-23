South Africa

Injured UK hiker airlifted off Table Mountain after falling

70-year-old lost his balance and tumbled backwards down the steep rock steps

23 October 2024 - 18:13 By Kim Swartz
The hiker was hoisted into the AMS rescue helicopter and flown to a nearby landing zone.
Image: WSAR / Matthew Trollip

An injured 70-year-old hiker from the UK was airlifted to safety after tumbling down a steep section of a trail on Table Mountain.

Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR) said on Wednesday the man and his wife were close to the top of Platteklip Gorge hiking trail when he “lost his balance and tumbled backwards down the steep rock steps”.

“Realising that the hiker was injured and unable to continue, a passing good Samaritan called the emergency number,” said WSAR. “On hearing of the incident, a Table Mountain Aerial Cableway staff member together with SANParks-Table Mountain National Park rangers made their way down to assist the injured hiker.” 

A small rescue team was hoisted down to the hiker from the Air Mercy Service (AMS) rescue helicopter and he was hoisted on board in a rescue harness.

“He was flown to a nearby landing zone, helped to a waiting ER24 ambulance and driven to hospital,” said WSAR. 

The man's wife was accompanied by a Table Mountain Aerial Cableway team member up the rest of the trail to the upper cable station and down the mountain in the cable car.

WSAR urged outdoor lovers in the city to save the emergency rescue number 021 937 0300. 

TimesLIVE

