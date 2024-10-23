South Africa

Sandton 'water shedding' overnight

23 October 2024 - 14:41 By TimesLIVE
Santon residents are advised they will face reduced pressure to no water supply overnight.
Image: 123RF/CHAYAPON BOOTBOONNEAM

Sandton water meters will be closed overnight as part of the City of Johannesburg's “demand management” policy.

The shutdown will be from 7pm on Wednesday to 5am on Thursday.

“This is to ensure equal water supply distribution to struggling systems and areas in the Johannesburg Water network,” Johannesburg Water said.

While the Linbro Park and Marlboro direct feeds will be most affected, all residents fed by the Sandton system can expect poor pressure to no water overnight.

“Once the meter is reopened in the morning it will take several hours for the system to fully recover.”

Areas affected by the Sandton system are Linbro Park and Marlboro reservoirs and direct feeds, the Illovo reservoir and tower, the Bryanston reservoir and tower and the Morningside reservoir.

This comes after emergency repairs to a 600m pipeline on Pretoria and Katherine streets in Sandown earlier this week, which also led to outages in multiple suburbs in the area.

SEE | Inside Joburg Water’s five-year plan to tackle water challenges

Joburg Water has undertaken to construct and upgrade reservoirs and towers and the implement interventions to conserve water
Gauteng municipalities battle to mitigate water losses in their precincts

“The municipalities must own up. They are to blame for not maintaining the infrastructure."
Act quickly or Gauteng taps will run dry, warns Rand Water

The bulk water utility implored municipalities to urgently fix all leaks, improve their management, take swift action to police usage and crack down ...
Water outages are the new norm in Joburg and will be for a while

With strained water systems across Johannesburg combined with higher temperatures, residents are likely to continue experiencing water outages, ...
Water finally returns to Joburg’s South Hills residents after two-week outage

Wards 56 and 57 councillors Mike Crichton and Faeeza Chame said water returned to taps on Thursday but a few streets experienced low pressure.
