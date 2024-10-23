Sandton water meters will be closed overnight as part of the City of Johannesburg's “demand management” policy.
The shutdown will be from 7pm on Wednesday to 5am on Thursday.
“This is to ensure equal water supply distribution to struggling systems and areas in the Johannesburg Water network,” Johannesburg Water said.
While the Linbro Park and Marlboro direct feeds will be most affected, all residents fed by the Sandton system can expect poor pressure to no water overnight.
“Once the meter is reopened in the morning it will take several hours for the system to fully recover.”
Areas affected by the Sandton system are Linbro Park and Marlboro reservoirs and direct feeds, the Illovo reservoir and tower, the Bryanston reservoir and tower and the Morningside reservoir.
This comes after emergency repairs to a 600m pipeline on Pretoria and Katherine streets in Sandown earlier this week, which also led to outages in multiple suburbs in the area.
Sandton 'water shedding' overnight
Image: 123RF/CHAYAPON BOOTBOONNEAM
