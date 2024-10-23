South Africa

Sixteen Thembisa pupils sent for medical care after 'foodborne illness'

Two pupils reportedly sold atchaar on behalf of a work programme member

23 October 2024 - 17:27 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sixteen pupils experienced dizziness and vomiting from a suspected foodborne illness. Stock photo
Sixteen pupils experienced dizziness and vomiting from a suspected foodborne illness. Stock photo
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY

Sixteen pupils from Emmangweni Primary School in Thembisa were admitted to several medical facilities on Wednesday after apparently eating atchaar they bought from pupils at the school. 

“Preliminary reports indicate that after the school break at 11am a group of 16 learners aged between 11 and 15 reported to the office experiencing dizziness and vomiting from a suspected foodborne illness.

“Upon investigation, it was discovered that they had consumed atchaar which they bought from other learners,” said Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona. 

He said two grade 7 pupils reportedly admitted to selling the atchaar on behalf of a woman who is a community work programme member. 

All 16 were admitted to nearby medical facilities. 

Mabona said 10 pupils were discharged early yesterday and the other six later in the day.

Education MEC Matome Chiloane said the department was troubled by the increasing number of foodborne illness cases reported in the province’s schools.

“The health and safety of our learners is our priority. We are working closely with authorities to investigate this incident,” said Chiloane. 

 TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

EDITORIAL | Poisoning nightmare: we need urgent intervention without the xenophobia

Calling for ‘foreigners must go’ when things go wrong is often fuelled by political opportunists, lacks nuance and is unsafe. This is not to say ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

‘Close all of them’: McKenzie on foreign-owned spaza shops as politicians differ over food poisoning

'The shops should be closed and owners arrested to be deported. What more do we want to see, more children dying?'
Politics
1 day ago

More than 40 KZN pupils fall ill after allegedly eating snacks bought outside school

The KwaZulu-Natal departments of education and health are working with law enforcement to find out what led to 43 pupils from Ngaqa Primary School in ...
News
1 day ago

Health department opens intense investigation into food poisoning of schoolchildren

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi said the search is on for a chemical agent which could be the possible contaminant for some snacks sold at ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Steps home affairs must take before deporting illegal foreigners South Africa
  2. Alleged diamond ponzi mastermind Louis Liebenberg arrested South Africa
  3. BREAKING | Woman gets 25 years in prison for the murder of her family South Africa
  4. Numsa should not have brought application against BMW: labour court South Africa
  5. Sars shuts down two depots suspected of diesel paraffin dilution news

Latest Videos

Thabo Mbeki Tribute to Tito Titus Mboweni
2024 Hyundai Exter 1.2 Executive