South Africa

Stolen fireworks worth R4m found at Durban temple

23 October 2024 - 10:38 By TIMESLIVE
Police arrested three suspects and seized 560 boxes of fireworks.
Image: Metro

KwaZulu-Natal police recovered R4m worth of fireworks stolen during an armed robbery in Camperdown at a temple in Phoenix on Tuesday. 

eThekwini metro district spokesperson Capt Carmen Rhynes said the robbery took place at a business three days before. 

“Suspects entered the premises armed with firearms and tied up the guards. The suspects brought in two of their own trucks and hitched two trailers located on the business premises carrying fireworks for the upcoming Diwali festival.”

She said police economic infrastructure task team members received information about the stolen stock and a joint operation with metro drug team and crime intelligence members led them to a Phoenix temple where they found three men offloading boxes from a truck.

“The temple had been set up to sell the fireworks to the public. It was found the goods being offloaded were the fireworks stolen in the armed robbery in Camperdown. ”

Rhynes said the Camperdown business owner identified the 560 cases marked with his branding.

Three suspects aged between 34 and 42 were arrested for possession of stolen property. 

The truck valued at about R700,000 was seized as it was used in the commission of a crime.

Rhynes said police were tracing the two trailers and further arrests were imminent.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Verulam magistrate's court on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

