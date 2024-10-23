Temple hits back at ‘defamatory’ social media comments about stolen fireworks seized at premises

A Phoenix temple has warned social media users to stop making “defamatory” and “harsh” comments after police arrested three men allegedly selling stolen fireworks on the property.
KwaZulu-Natal police recovered R4m worth of fireworks stolen during an armed robbery in Camperdown at the Northcroft Hindu Dharma Sabha on Tuesday.
eThekwini metro district spokesperson Capt Carmen Rhynes said the robbery took place at a business three days before and more than 500 cases of branded fireworks to be used at an upcoming Diwali festival were stolen.
A tip-off led police to the temple on Tuesday, where they found three suspects offloading boxes from a truck at the premises. The suspects were allegedly set to sell the fireworks to the public.
Reshmee Jaikishor, chairperson of the temple, criticised social media messages implicating them in the “unfortunate incident”.
“The Northcroft Hindu Dharma Sabha is not in any way affiliated with the theft of the goods. It does not have any agreement to have knowingly purchased stolen goods. No temple officials have been arrested. The public is advised to refrain from making harsh comments on social media regarding the place of worship and Hindu culture.”
She said fireworks had been sold at the temple during Diwali for many years.
“We are following all legal measures and have involved legal representatives to act on the temple's behalf regarding the defamation on social media. This is an intelligence-driven operation [the raid], and no assumptions should be made.”
