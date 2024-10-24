Durban's Moses Mabhida stadium to get exciting R236m facelift
Billions being spent in other parts of the city and Blue Flags should soon return to the holiday city's famous beaches
Durban's Moses Mabhida stadium is to get a dramatic R236m facelift which will include colour-themed lighting, a new sky car and sea-facing bungee jumping.
These are among the ongoing upgrades to the 60,000-seater stadium built for the 2010 Soccer World Cup.
“We are introducing these features to make our iconic stadium one of the must-see sites in the city,” mayor Cyril Xaba told journalists on Thursday.
The announcement came months after the council approved the budget for the upgrades to the stadium which was built at a cost of about R3.4bn.
The upgrades include:
- an improved viewing platform with a 60% increase in floor area and a cantilevered glass floor for an “air walk” experience;
- a revamped sky car with increased travel time and accessible to people with disabilities;
- renovations to the Big Swing with improved access to launch platform;
- a new Zip Line which ends at the People’s Park for after-adventure refreshments;
- a compression ring walk which provides panoramic views with sea-facing bungee jump options.
“We have no doubt these upgrades will not only guarantee the commercial viability of the stadium, but they will also improve the safety of residents and visitors. This is in line with our vision of building resilient infrastructure that is aligned with evolving technological advancements,” added Xaba.
He said the stadium was structurally stable as certified by engineers and refurbishments formed part of its routine maintenance programme to keep it at a world-class level.
“You will agree with me that after so many years in operation, an asset of this size and design requires major upgrades and rehabilitation to ensure that it does not only remain relevant and attractive, but also compliant,” he said. “Because of its modern design and multipurpose nature, the stadium has become one of the key tourist attractions in the city — helping us to create jobs and generate much-needed revenue.”
The refurbishments are expected to be ready for the 2025 festive season.
Meanwhile, the stadium has already hosted major sporting events this year including the MTN8 Cup final, the Nedbank Cup final and Premier Soccer League matches.
Xaba said the stadium was already a preferred venue for sports and conferencing events and the upgrades would build on this.
Xaba said the upgraded stadium would be positive for the city as were the reopening of the Hilton hotel, the billion-rand investment that will be made by Southern Sun group in the Elangeni and Maharani redevelopment and improvements being made along the promenade.
Ahead of the upcoming festive season, Xaba announced that 20 of the city’s 23 bathing beaches as well as all swimming pools in the beachfront area were open for swimming.
He said the city had increased the frequency of testing of water so potential risks could be dealt with swiftly.
“We want to emphasise that the city is transparent with the results. If they show high levels of contamination, the pollution team immediately traces the source so that remedial work is done to stop the pollution.”
Dr Musa Gumede, the deputy city manager responsible for community and emergency services, clarified the issue around the Blue Flag status of the city’s beaches.
Gumede said the city decided to pull out of the blue flag programme when they realised, after the April 2022 floods, that the infrastructure had been damaged and it would take a while for it to be rehabilitated.
However, the rehabilitation was “coming on board” in the north and central areas while the Umgeni River area is “being dealt with.”
He said the main problem was to the south of the city, around Isipingo.
“Once we’re clear that we meet all the requirements for Blue Flag status we will start making applications. We have to ensure that we don’t apply while we still have problems,” he said.