Durban's Moses Mabhida stadium to get exciting R236m facelift

Durban's Moses Mabhida stadium is to get a dramatic R236m facelift which will include colour-themed lighting, a new sky car and sea-facing bungee jumping.

These are among the ongoing upgrades to the 60,000-seater stadium built for the 2010 Soccer World Cup.

“We are introducing these features to make our iconic stadium one of the must-see sites in the city,” mayor Cyril Xaba told journalists on Thursday.

The announcement came months after the council approved the budget for the upgrades to the stadium which was built at a cost of about R3.4bn.

The upgrades include:

an improved viewing platform with a 60% increase in floor area and a cantilevered glass floor for an “air walk” experience;

a revamped sky car with increased travel time and accessible to people with disabilities;

renovations to the Big Swing with improved access to launch platform;

a new Zip Line which ends at the People’s Park for after-adventure refreshments;

a compression ring walk which provides panoramic views with sea-facing bungee jump options.

“We have no doubt these upgrades will not only guarantee the commercial viability of the stadium, but they will also improve the safety of residents and visitors. This is in line with our vision of building resilient infrastructure that is aligned with evolving technological advancements,” added Xaba.

He said the stadium was structurally stable as certified by engineers and refurbishments formed part of its routine maintenance programme to keep it at a world-class level.