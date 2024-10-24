South Africa

Gauteng top cop heralds anti-gang unit successes in crime hotspots

Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni also provides update on food poisoning incidents and illegal mining arrests

24 October 2024 - 15:53
Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni briefed the media on Thursday about crime prevention units in Gauteng. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Over the past six months, Gauteng police have arrested 1,587 suspects in connection with gangsterism.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni told reporters on Thursday gangsterism is a challenge in the province, especially in areas such as Eldorado Park, Westbury, Langlaagte, Sophiatown and Riverlea. 

We have for this period [April to September] arrested 1,587 [suspects] of which 65 are [for] murders, 87 attempted murders, 214 for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and 1,221 for dealing and possession of drugs,” he said.

Mthombeni provided an update on the anti-gang unit.  He said Gauteng is one of the provinces most affected by crime and in response police set up units to stabilise and normalise the most affected areas. 

Within the space of the anti-gang [unit], we managed to recover 235 unlicensed firearms, 2,638 [rounds of] ammunition [and] 60kg of various drugs. Drugs are a problem in the province. We know we have challenges in the proliferation of illicit drugs.”

Regarding the recent spate of food poisoning incidents, he said in the case where six children from Naledi died after allegedly eating food bought from a street vendor a chemical used to kill insects was found to have been the cause of death, based on the report by pathologists. 

Pathologists reflected that it is carbamates [a class of insecticide]. Not to say somebody is not going to be held criminally liable, but [from] the investigation, yes, as they have taken samples from those areas where it is suspected they [the children] might have taken that.”

The investigation will determine who will be held liable.

He said police are also continuing with operations regarding illegal mining. Working with the South African National Defence Force, the department of mineral resources & energy and other stakeholders, for this period, 4,796 suspects were arrested.

“These include 3,657 illegal immigrants.”

Mthombeni said police also seized 104 unlicensed firearms, of which 12 were rifles, 2,011 rounds of ammunition and a large quantity of explosives. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

