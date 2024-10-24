South Africa

Men accused of murdering five Bityi family members in court

Two children escaped and alerted neighbours, who called the police

24 October 2024 - 15:54
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
During their appearance in court, one of the accused indicated he would appoint a private attorney while the other elected to use a Legal Aid attorney. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

Two men, aged 39 and 22, appeared in the Bityi magistrate’s court on Thursday to face charges related to the murder of five members of the Seti family at Ncenjana location outside Mthatha on Friday. 

The men, whose names are being withheld while the investigation continues, were arrested on Tuesday night in Msukweni village. They face five counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.   

On Friday night, the Seti family was asleep in two different structures in their homestead when two unknown men entered the rondavel and shot dead a 77-year-old man and his 65-year-old wife.

“The assailants proceeded to the house where they fatally shot the couple’s children and grandchild, aged 39, 17 and 13, respectively. Two children who survived the attack managed to run away and informed the neighbours, who alerted the police,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali. 

During their brief appearance in court, the older accused indicated he would appoint a private attorney while the other elected to use a Legal Aid attorney.

They will apply for bail, which the state says it will oppose. 

The matter was postponed to next Thursday for one accused to secure legal representation and for possible bail applications. 

TimesLIVE 

