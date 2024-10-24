South Africa

Patient dies after setting herself on fire at Durban hospital: health department

24 October 2024 - 12:43 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A 41-year-old woman is believed to have set herself alight in a ward at Clairwood Hospital.
A 41-year-old woman is believed to have set herself alight in a ward at Clairwood Hospital.
Image: KZN DOH

The KwaZulu-Natal health department says a 41-year-old woman died after allegedly setting herself on fire at Clairwood Hospital on Thursday. 

The department said the isolation ward of the hospital's internal medicine unit, where the patient started the fire in the early hours, was destroyed.

At least 23 patients were evacuated from an adjacent ward, which also caught alight.

A health department spokesperson said they were transferred to other available beds in the hospital. The eThekwini fire department extinguished the fire and no other injuries were reported.

The department said it was investigating the incident.

Thumbs up for eThekwini's R5.4m safety plan

Hospitality bodies have welcomed news eThekwini municipality has allocated R5.4m  to ensure the safety of tourists during the festive period.
News
3 hours ago

Meanwhile, its emergency medical services (EMS) vehicles were involved in two crashes involving stray cows on Thursday, in which one patient died.

“In the first incident, a bus from our Nakekela hub from Manguzi overturned near Mbazwana in uMkhanyakude district while transporting 60 patients and two crew members. The bus had come across a stray cow which it hit before losing control.

“One patient trapped in the wrecked bus died while the rest of the passengers and two crew members sustained minor injuries and were transported to eMseleni Hospital.”

In the second incident, an EMS vehicle transporting two injured minors from Itshelejuba Hospital to Ngwelezane Hospital overturned when it hit a stray cow. There were no injuries. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Former boyfriend to spend life behind bars for killing woman in house fire

The Pretoria high court on Wednesday sentenced Jeremia Velly Ngondwe from Moholoka in Brits to life imprisonment for murdering his former girlfriend ...
News
19 hours ago

Found! Memory, the Usindiso fire baby lost in red tape and lies

One year later, widowed father finally finds where body of his 16-month-old baby is buried
News
4 days ago

Life in jail for man who set shack of former lover on fire

The Johannesburg high court on Tuesday sentenced Artwell Ndlovu to life imprisonment for the murder of his girlfriend Vivian Ndebele in Zandspruit in ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Steps home affairs must take before deporting illegal foreigners South Africa
  2. Home Affairs asked to stop abuser Chris Brown performing in SA South Africa
  3. BREAKING | Woman gets 25 years in prison for the murder of her family South Africa
  4. Sars shuts down two depots suspected of diesel paraffin dilution news
  5. Five years in jail for Zimbabwean who tried to bribe cops with R50 South Africa

Latest Videos

'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma
Ramaphosa's warm message to Putin leaves its GNU partner, the DA, cold