South Africa

Police open case against landlord after arrest of suspect linked to Soweto girl's murder

24 October 2024 - 11:46
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The shack in which Amantle Samane was found dead after being raped and murdered.
The shack in which Amantle Samane was found dead after being raped and murdered.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

Gauteng police are investigating the landlord who rented out a shack to a man arrested in connection with the rape and murder of Amantle Samane, 6, in Orlando East, Soweto.

The Mozambican national, a welder who is alleged to be living illegally in South Africa, was arrested on Wednesday evening after a team led by the station commander and branch commander traced him to another shack in Zola.

“We can confirm the suspect has been put behind bars. Of concern in this case is that we still have quite a serious challenge with some South Africans. They keep on harbouring illegal immigrants,” Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni told a news briefing.

“Indeed we have opened a case for harbouring this individual.”

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni addressed the media at the Eldorado Park police station on Thursday.
Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni addressed the media at the Eldorado Park police station on Thursday.
Image: TimesLIVE

He said police would act against anyone renting property to illegal immigrants. 

The whole government approach is the way to go. We work with our sister department, the department of home affairs. As to where and when we find out there are illegal immigrants, we will deal with such.”   

Amantle's body was found in a shack about 650m away from her home on Monday. She was playing with other children when a man lured her to where he was staying. She was strangled to death.

The suspect is expected to appear at the Protea magistrate's court on Friday.

TimesLIVE 

MORE:

WATCH | SAPS on progress made since deployment at gang hotspots

The provincial commissioner of SAPS in Gauteng, Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni, and his management are holding a media briefing on Thursday to outline ...
News
6 hours ago

Suspect under arrest for murder of Soweto girl, 6

Amantle Samane was killed near her home on Monday.
News
8 hours ago

'Five minutes and she was gone': Soweto mother of six-year-old girl who was raped and killed

The mother of a six-year-old who was raped and murdered on Monday in Orlando, Soweto, last saw her little girl playing with other children across the ...
News
19 hours ago

Soweto demands justice as cops hunt for murderer/rapist of girl aged six

Soweto residents are demanding justice and the arrest of a suspect after the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl, Amantle Samane, on Monday.
News
23 hours ago

Police search for suspect after girl raped and murdered in Soweto

Police are searching for a  suspect who allegedly raped and killed a six-year-old girl in Orlando, Soweto, on Monday.
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Steps home affairs must take before deporting illegal foreigners South Africa
  2. Home Affairs asked to stop abuser Chris Brown performing in SA South Africa
  3. BREAKING | Woman gets 25 years in prison for the murder of her family South Africa
  4. Sars shuts down two depots suspected of diesel paraffin dilution news
  5. Five years in jail for Zimbabwean who tried to bribe cops with R50 South Africa

Latest Videos

'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma
Ramaphosa's warm message to Putin leaves its GNU partner, the DA, cold