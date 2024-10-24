Three people died in a shooting on Durban's N3 on Thursday.
Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said they responded to a shooting on the Pinetown-bound highway just after the Sherwood off-ramp at about 2pm.
“Two vehicles were involved in a collision and it was found two occupants of a vehicle, which crashed into the second vehicle, sustained fatal gunshot wounds to the upper body,” he said.
A third person, a male in his 20s, was found dead some distance from the vehicle on the verge.
“It is believed the shooting occurred and the vehicle in which the three men were travelling lost control and crashed into the second vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.”
He said the N3 was congested as both lanes were cordoned off for police investigation.
TimesLIVE
Three dead in shooting on Durban's N3
Image: ALS Paramedics
Three people died in a shooting on Durban's N3 on Thursday.
Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said they responded to a shooting on the Pinetown-bound highway just after the Sherwood off-ramp at about 2pm.
“Two vehicles were involved in a collision and it was found two occupants of a vehicle, which crashed into the second vehicle, sustained fatal gunshot wounds to the upper body,” he said.
A third person, a male in his 20s, was found dead some distance from the vehicle on the verge.
“It is believed the shooting occurred and the vehicle in which the three men were travelling lost control and crashed into the second vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.”
He said the N3 was congested as both lanes were cordoned off for police investigation.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Five killed, five others wounded in Cape shooting
Police officer wounded in shoot-out with armed robbers at Clearwater Mall
Mass shooting in Gqeberha: Five fatalities
Durban woman shot dead outside her home while waiting for lift
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos