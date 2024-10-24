South Africa

WATCH | SAPS on progress made since deployment at gang hotspots

24 October 2024 - 09:04
Courtesy of SABC News

The provincial commissioner of SAPS in Gauteng, Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni, and his management are holding a media briefing on Thursday to outline progress made since deployments at gang-affected areas such as Westbury, Eldorado Park, Langlaagte and others.

TimesLIVE

