“When are you leaving?”
This was the question asked by minister of science and innovation Blade Nzimande of EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi during a debate in parliament on Wednesday.
Ndlozi had challenged ANC MP Tsakani Shiviti who read out a written question in parliament and repeated it as her follow-up question. Ndlozi asked why she did not challenge the minister by asking a different follow-up question.
“With respect, honourable deputy speaker, the honourable member read the original question again. Literally, word by word. She doesn't have a follow-up. It is wrong we are not taking parliament seriously,” Ndlozi said, sparking reactions from other MPs who viewed his behaviour as petty.
Nzimande responded: “You are sitting at a wrong place, that is why you are asking the wrong questions. You should have long time left, you should not be there. When are you leaving?”
The EFF has recently suffered resignations of MPs from the party. High-profile EFF members, including Floyd Shivambu, Mzwanele Manyi and Busisiwe Mkhwebane, recently resigned as MPs and left the party.
Ndlozi did not immediately respond to the minister but simply smiled and read the parliament rules book.
“Rule 142 section 6 says a supplementary question must arise from the original question. There is a definition of supplementary question, I request with you, speaker, to be consistent with the rules as we move on it is out of order for a member to stand in the opportunity for a supplementary question and read the original question. You should have ruled that out of order.”
Parliamentary deputy speaker Dr Annelie Lotriet said it was up to MPs to either ask follow-up questions or repeat their original question.
The EFF is in the spotlight as it prepares for its third national people’s assembly in December, where Malema is expected to be re-elected unopposed, despite the ongoing leadership shake-ups and poor showing in the recent election.
WATCH | 'When are you leaving?' asks Nzimande of EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi
'You should have long time left, you should not be there'
Image: Veli Nhlapo
“When are you leaving?”
This was the question asked by minister of science and innovation Blade Nzimande of EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi during a debate in parliament on Wednesday.
Ndlozi had challenged ANC MP Tsakani Shiviti who read out a written question in parliament and repeated it as her follow-up question. Ndlozi asked why she did not challenge the minister by asking a different follow-up question.
“With respect, honourable deputy speaker, the honourable member read the original question again. Literally, word by word. She doesn't have a follow-up. It is wrong we are not taking parliament seriously,” Ndlozi said, sparking reactions from other MPs who viewed his behaviour as petty.
Nzimande responded: “You are sitting at a wrong place, that is why you are asking the wrong questions. You should have long time left, you should not be there. When are you leaving?”
The EFF has recently suffered resignations of MPs from the party. High-profile EFF members, including Floyd Shivambu, Mzwanele Manyi and Busisiwe Mkhwebane, recently resigned as MPs and left the party.
Ndlozi did not immediately respond to the minister but simply smiled and read the parliament rules book.
“Rule 142 section 6 says a supplementary question must arise from the original question. There is a definition of supplementary question, I request with you, speaker, to be consistent with the rules as we move on it is out of order for a member to stand in the opportunity for a supplementary question and read the original question. You should have ruled that out of order.”
Parliamentary deputy speaker Dr Annelie Lotriet said it was up to MPs to either ask follow-up questions or repeat their original question.
The EFF is in the spotlight as it prepares for its third national people’s assembly in December, where Malema is expected to be re-elected unopposed, despite the ongoing leadership shake-ups and poor showing in the recent election.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
'He has expressed himself internally': Malema on Ndlozi's stance regarding Shivambu exit
Another one bites the dust — former EFF students command leader resigns
EXCLUSIVE | Dunga endorses Marshall Dlamini, calls for continuity in EFF leadership race
'No tolerance for laziness': Malema to EFF representatives
WATCH | Ramaphosa's warm message to Putin leaves its GNU partner, the DA, cold
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos