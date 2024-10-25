South Africa

24 pupils in Mpumalanga hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning

25 October 2024 - 10:58
File photo: Food poisoning cases affecting children are on the rise, particularly in townships, informal settlements and hostel communities..
Image: Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius

Twenty-four pupils in Mpumalanga were taken to hospital on Thursday with suspected food poisoning, the Mpumalanga education department confirmed.

The pupils from Enzani Primary School at Matsulu were taken to Rob Ferreira Hospital in Mbombela after they allegedly ate snacks bought from a local spaza shop.

The pupils allegedly complained about abdominal pains and some started vomiting. 

The department's spokesperson Gerald Sambo said the school principal notified their parents and took the pupils to Rob Ferreira Hospital where they are receiving medical attention. 

While it is alleged the affected pupils bought some snacks from one of the local spaza shops, the education department said the cause of the sickness is not yet clear.

“According to information, all the learners are in a stable condition,” Sambo said.

Limpopo premier concerned about recurring incidents after 13-year-old dies from suspected food poisoning

A 13-year-old boy from Khubvi, Thulamela, died after he allegedly ate crisps or puffs a shopkeeper offered him and three others
News
2 hours ago

“When tabling the state of readiness for the management and writing of the 2024 matric exams this morning [Friday], education MEC Cathy Dlamini urged school management teams, school governing bodies and parents to be extra vigilant about what learners eat in the school premises and outside. This was after a similar incident was reported involving learners from Marhagi Secondary School in Verena.”

The department is monitoring developments and will issue regular updates on the status of the pupils.

“Everyone must play a meaningful role in this regard and not take such matters for granted. Basic hygiene practices, such as washing hands after using restrooms or before eating, must be strictly adhered to at all times,” said Dlamini.

TimesLIVE

