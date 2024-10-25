“This matter is of public interest and the community wants to know what is happening. He is alleging he is not comfortable [but] there is already a picture of him in public and the community in Orlando already know the accused person as he was staying there,” Mohapi said.
The suspect has not yet been asked to plead.
A welder by trade, he was living in rented backyard accommodation in Orlando. After Amantle went missing on Monday, a witness reported seeing her walking with him earlier that day. Her body was found on the floor of his shack. Police arrested him in Zola, Soweto, on Wednesday.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said because the accused is facing a schedule 6 offence, the onus is on him to convince the court that there are exceptional circumstances that exist to permit his release on bail.
“As the state, we are opposing such an application,” she said.
The courtroom was packed, with police minister Senzo Mchunu and deputy minister Cassel Mathale in attendance. Mchunu said he was in court to support the Samane family and the Orlando community.
“For a child to be taken while playing, thereafter raped and murdered, is devastating and sad,” he said.
The bail application will be heard on Friday next week.
TimesLIVE
Amantle Samane murder suspect will seek bail, voices fears for his safety
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
A man accused of the murder and rape of six-year-old Amantle Samane in Orlando East, Soweto, says he has no previous convictions or pending cases and intends to apply for bail during his next court appearance.
Prosecutor Thapelo Mohapi said the state will oppose his release due to the severity of the charges, which are murder, kidnapping and rape. A Mozambican, he is also accused of being in the country illegally.
The suspect, who is 24 years old, asked the Protea magistrate's court to shield his identity, saying he feared for his life.
Through his attorney, Asanda Luthango, he also opposed a media application for the court proceedings to be broadcast. “He is not comfortable that his photograph be taken. He is not feeling safe if the matter is broadcast,” Luthango said.
Magistrate Tshepiso Maepa denied this request and ruled that proceedings can be broadcast.
The prosecution had pointed out that his image had already been widely shared — this was when police issued an identikit of the suspect they were searching for.
Suspect under arrest for murder of Soweto girl, 6
“This matter is of public interest and the community wants to know what is happening. He is alleging he is not comfortable [but] there is already a picture of him in public and the community in Orlando already know the accused person as he was staying there,” Mohapi said.
The suspect has not yet been asked to plead.
A welder by trade, he was living in rented backyard accommodation in Orlando. After Amantle went missing on Monday, a witness reported seeing her walking with him earlier that day. Her body was found on the floor of his shack. Police arrested him in Zola, Soweto, on Wednesday.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said because the accused is facing a schedule 6 offence, the onus is on him to convince the court that there are exceptional circumstances that exist to permit his release on bail.
“As the state, we are opposing such an application,” she said.
The courtroom was packed, with police minister Senzo Mchunu and deputy minister Cassel Mathale in attendance. Mchunu said he was in court to support the Samane family and the Orlando community.
“For a child to be taken while playing, thereafter raped and murdered, is devastating and sad,” he said.
The bail application will be heard on Friday next week.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
'Five minutes and she was gone': Soweto mother of six-year-old girl who was raped and killed
Police open case against landlord after arrest of suspect linked to Soweto girl's murder
It is crucial we defeat our country’s culture of violence
Crime stats show a general decrease, but murder statistics for coastal areas remain a concern
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos