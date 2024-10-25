Biggest rescue on Table Mountain in 64 years after lithium battery fire halted cableway

Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) said: “In a carefully co-ordinated multidisciplinary effort, dedicated teams of professionals and volunteers from WSAR made their way up the Platteklip Gorge hiking trail to assist 75 tourists who had decided to walk down the popular trail after a fire near the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway lower cable station halted operations.”
A hi-tech drone from provincial health and wellness emergency services was deployed to remotely monitor the pedestrian traffic on the route and alert the rescue team about hikers in difficulty.
“Teams responded to three separate instances where exhausted and injured tourists required assistance,” said WSAR.
Rescuers assisted two struggling visitors down the mountain, while a 45-year-old Dutch visitor was hoisted up from the mountainside and rescued by a helicopter after injuring her lower leg.
“Incidents like these require large multidisciplinary teams and careful co-ordination, demonstrating the depth within WSAR and our ability to respond to wilderness emergencies,” said WSAR spokesperson David Nel.
The incident ended at 7.30pm after rescuers scoured the trail to ensure everyone was safely off the mountain.
“We’re proud to respond alongside our peers from the emergency services and we’re grateful to everyone who contributed to the successful rescue effort,” said WSAR.
Cape Town fire and rescue service extinguished the battery fire.
On March 27 1960, 140 people were left stranded on the mountain after a strong south-easterly wind halted cable car operations. Two exhausted people were carried from the mountain in stretchers. The incident finally concluded after 10pm. It took 60 members of the Mountain Club of South Africa to safely manage the large number of visitors down the mountain.
Image: Travis Talmarkes
A total of 75 people, including injured and exhausted tourists, were helped down a steep hiking trail on Thursday in what volunteers and professionals described as the biggest Table Mountain rescue in 64 years.
Table Mountain Aerial Cableway's lower cable station had to stop operations soon after 1pm when a bank of lithium batteries caught fire, sending thick smoke into the air. There were about 400 people at the top of the mountain.
South African National Parks (SANParks) said the fire started inside a garage in the building. Once backup power was restored, people at the top were brought down by cable car, but many had earlier chosen to walk down.
Image: Fabian Higgins / EMS Drone Unit
