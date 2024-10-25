Cash including foreign currency and four Krugerrands were forfeited to government this week after a raid on a property in Tamboerskloof, Cape Town, in 2018.
The Hawks received the forfeiture order from the Western Cape high court, said spokesperson r W/O Zinzi Hani said.
In April 2018, information was received about suspects, one a professional DJ, who were allegedly linked to possession of narcotics, Hani said. The Hawks conducted a search and seizure operation at the identified premises.
The team noticed a safe concealed within a cupboard in the main bedroom of the house and found it contained a large amount of cash. A bag with cocaine powder, a compressed block of cocaine, two scales, a measuring spoon and other drug-related paraphernalia were also discovered.
A second safe at the premises contained more cash and foreign currency.
A third safe contained a licenced firearm and 20 rounds of ammunition, along with cash. Two Ecstasy tablets were also found.
The search was expanded to the rest of the premises and more cash was found in a Mercedes Benz ML500 SUV owned by the suspect.
About 4kg of MDMA was found in a locked outside room on the property.
The value of the drugs seized was approximately R2.4m.
Hani said: “A forfeiture order was obtained for the cash, foreign currency and four Krugerrands implicated in the criminal case, with a total value of R361,832.”
Cash and Krugerrands forfeited by court order after Tamboerskloof drug bust
One of the house occupants is a professional DJ
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock
