Gauteng NPOs flag payment issues as dept sets deadline for service-level agreement submissions
Image: 123RF
There seems to still be a long way to go before the funding crisis affecting Gauteng nonprofit organisations (NPOs) is resolved, as the department urges organisations to submit their documentation for funding before the end of the month while some NPOs flag continued issues with payment.
The Gauteng social development department on Thursday urged NPOs to submit their service-level agreements (SLA) for third and fourth quarter funding before October 31.
“Since the beginning of the month, the department has confirmed the existence [of] 1,774 business plans for funding across various programmes aligned with its mandate.
“Out of these business plans, 1,640 SLAs have been generated and distributed to NPOs for signing, and 1,526 signed SLAs have been received back from NPOs. Of these, 1,481 SLAs have been generated into contracts on the system for payment.”
The department said by Thursday all these SLAs had been paid. It warned NPOs that the failure to submit the necessary documentation “may result in delays or forfeiture of funding” for the two quarters.
“NPOs that have not yet submitted their SLAs are advised to do so as soon as possible to avoid last-minute submissions and ensure that all requirements are met. Should any organisation require assistance or clarity on the submission process, they are encouraged to contact their respective regional offices,” the department said.
