'Happy anniversary soul mate': Ex-Bok star Jantjies' estranged wife finds love again
Image: Iva Ristic/ Instagram
Iva Ristic, the mother of former Springbok Elton Jantjies' three children, believes she has found her soul mate after their marriage fell apart.
Ristic, who is estranged from Jantjies, this week revealed the face of the man she has been dating after her separation from Jantjies in 2022. Jantjies and Ristic separated after he allegedly had an affair with the team's dietitian in 2022.
Since then, Ristic has been travelling the world with their three children, showcasing her newfound happiness on Instagram. Her feed is filled with heartwarming moments of her and the children enjoying life. Her new partner has also been spending time with her children.
In a recent Instagram post, Ristic celebrated her anniversary with her new partner, sharing photos. She affectionately referred to him as her “soul mate”.
“Happy anniversary soul mate. Thank you for being my best friend and everything I ever wished for. We love you more than you could ever imagine,” Ristic said.
Before revealing his face, Ristic posted a teaser image in June, captioned, “when I count my blessings, I count him twice”.
Ristic previously faced criticism from social media trolls for “flaunting” her lifestyle while her marriage was in trouble. She defended herself, saying she aimed to inspire those who related to her situation.
“I am far from any kind of a celebrity. I’m a mother of three who happened to travel more than some other people [not always by my choice], so I try my best to embrace that and make beautiful memories with my babies and my closest ones.
“What I am posting now is what I used to post for the past 10 years. I wouldn’t just change my content or stop posting because of personal issues. I try to inspire and give strength to many other people that are pretty much going through what I am going through. Doing observations on any social media platform is such a waste of time and is beyond superficial,” she wrote.
While Ristic has moved on, Jantjies' relationship status remains unclear. However, his social media suggests a healthy relationship with his children.
