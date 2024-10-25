South Africa

Lebombo border post remains open, border authority says amid post-election tensions in Mozambique

The BMA was informed of tensions in Ressano Garcia, near the Lebombo port of entry, after the announcement of election results in Mozambique.

25 October 2024 - 17:55
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Minibus taxis parked outside the Lebombo port of entry to transport people travelling across the border. File picture.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

The Lebombo border post between South Africa and Mozambique has not been affected and remains operational with both movement of people and goods facilitated as normal.

Acting commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA) Jane Thupana announced this on Friday after receiving a report on operations at the port of entry after engagements with Mozambican counterparts at Ressano Garcia port of entry. 

The BMA was informed of sporadic tensions and protests in Ressano Garcia after the announcement of election results in Mozambique. Ressano Garcia, a small township in the Maputo province in Mozambique, is close to the Lebombo port of entry.   

“The travellers were concerned about the tensions, and hesitations were noticed when crossing the border, which has the potential to create long queues at Lebombo port,” Thupana said. 

She said the BMA team, supported by other law enforcement authorities, were on the ground to manage any movement blockages. “An alert has been issued for travellers to avoid night travel due to the current situation,” she said.

“However, should the situation worsen and become unsafe for travellers, the BMA would inform the travellers accordingly. We reiterate that the border remains open.”

Frelimo extends 50-year rule in Mozambique as it retains power in disputed general election

Frelimo's Daniel Chapo, 47, will succeed President Filipe Nyusi to become Mozambique's fifth president since its independence from Portugal in 1975.
News
1 day ago

'Not much attention paid to wars in Africa,' says Ronald Lamola

Minister of international relations Ronald Lamola said the two most worrying which have led to devastating humanitarian crises are in the eastern DRC ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

Xenophobic tensions cast a shadow over Miss South Africa competition

Chidimma Vanessa Onwe Adetshina, a contestant in this year's Miss South Africa pageant, has found herself at the centre of a contentious debate about ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago
