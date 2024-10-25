South Africa

Limpopo premier concerned about recurring incidents after 13-year-old dies from suspected food poisoning

A 13-year-old boy from Khubvi, Thulamela, died on Wednesday after he allegedly ate crisps or puffs a shopkeeper offered him and three others

25 October 2024 - 10:04
Thousands gathered for the joint funeral service for Isago Mabote, Karabo Rampou, Monica Sethakge and Njabulo Msimango at Naledi Community Hall. The children died from suspected food poisoning after allegedly eating snacks from a spaza shop in Soweto. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba has expressed concern about a recurring pattern of suspected food poisoning after a 13-year-old boy from Khubvi, Thulamela, died at William Eadie Health Centre on Wednesday.

The boy allegedly ate crisps, or puffs, a shopkeeper offered him and three others. 

He experienced complications and was taken to the health centre in Tshidimbini where he died.

According to the premier's office, three other boys who ate the same snack were admitted at the Donald Fraser Hospital, where they are in a stable condition.

“We offer condolences to the family that has lost such a budding life. This is heartbreaking. The circumstances around his death have left us saddened, joining the family in mourning.”

Ramathuba said the provincial government is concerned about a pattern of recurring incidents of the same nature reported in Mopani and Vhembe involving 80 pupils. 

The premier's spokesperson Thilivhali Muavha said in response, Ramathuba constituted an interministerial task team comprising the departments of health, education, economic development, environment and tourism, social development and SAPS. 

“The task team will advise the provincial government on strategies to deal with this matter while the executive council will convene by Sunday to action the proposed strategy,” Muavha said.

Ramathuba has urged parents and communities to stay away from eating crisps, puffs and other snacks from illegal spaza shops. 

“Parents should be concerned about what their children are eating. This way we can jointly deal with this problem,” said Ramathuba.

READ MORE:

Insecticide link to children who died of suspected food poisoning in Naledi, Soweto

Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni also provided an update on gangsterism and illegal mining arrests
News
20 hours ago

More than 40 KZN pupils fall ill after allegedly eating snacks bought outside school

The KwaZulu-Natal departments of education and health are working with law enforcement to find out what led to 43 pupils from Ngaqa Primary School in ...
News
2 days ago

'Informal food sector should be supported to become more compliant and accountable': experts

As suspected food poisoning incidents rise, experts say a multifaceted approach involving stronger regulation, better enforcement and community ...
News
4 days ago
