South Africa

Police in Mpumalanga arrest three men who opened fire at them during high-speed chase

25 October 2024 - 19:06 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police seized these guns from three suspects who shot at them after a car chase.
Police seized these guns from three suspects who shot at them after a car chase.
Image: SAPS

Two suspects are under police guard in hospital and one is in custody after they were arrested in Vaalbank on Friday for attempted murder and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. 

Police reacted to a tip-off about a suspicious looking vehicle without registration plates parked outside a liquor outlet, Mpumalanga police spokesperson Capt Magonseni Nkosi said. 

On their arrival, police officials spotted a white Hyundai without registration plates that matched the description. “The suspects immediately drove off and a high-speed chase ensued. It is alleged that during the chase, the suspects fired shots towards the police resulting in a cross fire,” he said. 

The vehicle crashed into a ditch next to the road and the suspects were trapped inside the car. “When police approached the vehicle, three suspects, aged between 31 and 38, were each found with a handgun and ammunition.” 

They did not produce firearm licences. One of the suspects was found in possession of nine small plastic bags containing suspected drugs. 

“The suspects were arrested for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition and attempted murder,” said Nkosi. 

An additional charge was added to one suspect for possession of suspected drugs. 

The suspects are expected to appear before Mbibane magistrate’s court on Monday. 

TimesLIVE 

Time to clean the melting pot of bloodshed that is KZN, says police minister

The police ministry has identified eight key focus areas to deal with the rise in crime
News
1 day ago

Louis Liebenberg and wife abandon bail, three co-accused get bail

The group was arrested during a multidisciplinary operation led by the Northern Cape Hawks’ serious organised crime unit between Tuesday night and ...
News
1 day ago

Security on the mind at private service for murdered Stellenbosch student

A petition calling for decisive action against street crime in the town has been signed by 20,000 people.
News
4 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Louis Liebenberg and wife abandon bail, three co-accused get bail South Africa
  2. Steps home affairs must take before deporting illegal foreigners South Africa
  3. Home Affairs asked to stop abuser Chris Brown performing in SA South Africa
  4. Standard Bank pays salaries after payday delays South Africa
  5. Hlophe's complaint against Mogoeng referred to judicial conduct tribunal South Africa

Latest Videos

'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma
GRAPHIC WARNING: Gaza school hit by deadly Israeli strike; Blinken urges ...