POLL | Did you know being a loan shark at work can get you fired?

A former employee of the South African National Biodiversity Institute (Sanbi) in the Free State lost his job for being part of a loan shark scheme which charged fellow employees 50% interest.
Manapole Daniel Kawang was dismissed from the Free State National Botanical Gardens as a specialist machine operator in August 17 2021. He was fired for being party to a stokvel which lent money to employees at the workplace in 2017.
The institute found him guilty of having “participated in the unlawful money lending scheme on Sanbi's premises for own benefit during official working hours”.
He challenged his dismissal at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration and the labour court. He lost the case both times.
Legal papers said the department of trade and industry, on May 11 2016, published a notice that the threshold for registering as a credit provider with the National Credit Regulator is R0 for all the applicable credit providers involved in lending money.
Kawang stokvel was not registered as a credit provider, therefore it was deemed illegal.
“Only a loan which does not include interest or a fee for late or deferred payment will be exempt as it would not fall under the definition of a ‘credit agreement’ in the National Credit Act and registration as a credit provider will not be required. It is therefore clear that, by its definition, the applicant was involved in an illegal money lending scheme,” the judgment read.
The court also rejected his version that he was a member of a stokvel.
“The definition of a stokvel in the South African context is ‘a savings or investment society to which members regularly contribute an agreed amount and from which they receive lump sum payment’. The definition of a stokvel does not include the lending of money to others.”
While different companies have different policies, Sanbi did not win the case based on their code of conduct but the court found the stokvel, by lending on interest, unlawful.
