South Africa

Six people killed in another Cape mass shooting, more anti-gang cops deployed

25 October 2024 - 07:21 By TimesLIVE
Two gang-related shootings in two days are under investigation.
Two gang-related shootings in two days are under investigation.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Western Cape police have reinforced deployments in the Bishop Lavis area after four men and two women were fatally shot on Thursday night.

Two other people were wounded during the shooting, said police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.

"Police reports from the scene indicate that at about 8.40pm an armed suspect entered an informal dwelling in Kogelberg Street and fired several shots at the occupants. Six people between the ages of 24 and 55 were fatally wounded and two others were wounded. The injured pair was transported to a medical facility.

"Murder and attempted murder dockets were opened for investigation with anti-gang unit detectives investigating the cases."

The Bishop Lavis shootings come after five people were shot and killed in Atlantis on Wednesday night.

Both shooting incidents are believed to be gang-related.

TimesLIVE

Five killed, five others wounded in Cape shooting

The victims were returning from the Silverstream beach when gunmen opened fire on their vehicles.
News
1 day ago

Execution, to order: Being a hitman is 'just like an ordinary job'

‘Hitmen for Hire’ delves into the underworld of informers, rogue policemen, taxi bosses, gang leaders and crooked businessmen.
Opinion & Analysis
7 years ago

Inside SA's police assassination problem

In an instant, the killing of Western Cape Gang Unit section commander Lt-Col Charl Kinnear, 52, outside his Cape Town home last month, shattered the ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 years ago
