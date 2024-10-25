Western Cape police have reinforced deployments in the Bishop Lavis area after four men and two women were fatally shot on Thursday night.
Two other people were wounded during the shooting, said police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.
"Police reports from the scene indicate that at about 8.40pm an armed suspect entered an informal dwelling in Kogelberg Street and fired several shots at the occupants. Six people between the ages of 24 and 55 were fatally wounded and two others were wounded. The injured pair was transported to a medical facility.
"Murder and attempted murder dockets were opened for investigation with anti-gang unit detectives investigating the cases."
The Bishop Lavis shootings come after five people were shot and killed in Atlantis on Wednesday night.
Both shooting incidents are believed to be gang-related.
TimesLIVE
Six people killed in another Cape mass shooting, more anti-gang cops deployed
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
Western Cape police have reinforced deployments in the Bishop Lavis area after four men and two women were fatally shot on Thursday night.
Two other people were wounded during the shooting, said police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.
"Police reports from the scene indicate that at about 8.40pm an armed suspect entered an informal dwelling in Kogelberg Street and fired several shots at the occupants. Six people between the ages of 24 and 55 were fatally wounded and two others were wounded. The injured pair was transported to a medical facility.
"Murder and attempted murder dockets were opened for investigation with anti-gang unit detectives investigating the cases."
The Bishop Lavis shootings come after five people were shot and killed in Atlantis on Wednesday night.
Both shooting incidents are believed to be gang-related.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Five killed, five others wounded in Cape shooting
Execution, to order: Being a hitman is 'just like an ordinary job'
Inside SA's police assassination problem
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos