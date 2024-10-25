South Africa

Two suspects killed in shoot-out with police a day after KZN clampdown announced

25 October 2024 - 12:47 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Two suspects linked to charges including murder, attempted murder and robbery died in a shoot-out with police in Inanda on Friday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A day after police warned about clamping down on criminals in KwaZulu-Natal, another two suspects died in a shoot-out in Inanda on Friday. 

Two suspects linked to offences including murder, attempted murder and robbery died in the Nambia area shortly before sunrise.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the murder task team acted on intelligence about the suspects' hideout spot.

“On introducing themselves as police officers, the suspects fired shots and during an inevitable self-defence shoot-out, two suspects were fatally wounded,” said Netshiunda.

He said the suspects were also linked to two house robbery cases, one robbery with a firearm and an attempted murder in the Inanda area this month.

The murder was committed in June.

“A firearm with one round of ammunition was found in possession of the suspects and  will subjected to ballistic testing to ascertain if it could be linked to other violent crimes in and around the province,” Netshiunda said.

Police minister Senzo Mchunu joined the KwaZulu-Natal premier and other top cops in the province at the launch of the festive season campaign in Inanda on Thursday, where they pledged to clamp down on suspects responsible for high crime rates.

Mchunu told the DA, in response to a parliamentary question, 107 suspects died in shoot-outs with police since August last year.

TimesLIVE

