Cape Town to host Earthshot Week as spotlight is shone on 'inspiring' environmental solutions

Some of the world’s most influential artists, athletes, musicians and advocates will join the Earthshot Prize in Cape Town next month to spotlight inspiring environmental solutions to repair and regenerate the planet.
From November 4 to 7, Earthshot Week will celebrate this year’s 15 Earthshot Prize finalists from across the globe and highlight the growth of inspiring climate innovations across Africa.
The week will culminate with the annual Earthshot Prize swards on November 6, where five of the 2024 Earthshot Prize finalists will each win a £1m award to help grow their impact and support efforts to speed their solutions to scale.
Actor, humanitarian and Earthshot global ambassador Nomzamo Mbatha will be the host for Earthshot Week.
She will be joined by fellow Earthshot global ambassador and Australian conservationist and wildlife photographer Robert Irwin across a series of thought leadership events and dialogues, bringing current and former Earthshot Prize finalists together with influential environmental champions who can support and accelerate their solutions.
The fourth-annual Earthshot Prize awards will be hosted by Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner Billy Porter and award-winning television presenter Bonang Matheba.
Earthshot said the awards night will include storytelling and musical performances to celebrate the work of global environmental innovators and spotlight the creativity and innovation across African countries.
The broadcast will also include special performances and appearances from artists including Davido, Diamond Platnumz, Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Lebo M, supported by the internationally acclaimed Ndlovu Youth Choir and international headlining DJ and producer Uncle Waffles.
Supermodel and television host Heidi Klum, actor and activist Nina Dobrev, artist and actor Tobe Nwigwe and supermodel and beauty entrepreneur Winnie Harlow will join the broadcast to announce the five prize Winners from each Earthshot category, which correspond to critical environmental goals the world must meet within this decade.
The five “Earthshots” are: Protect and restore nature, clean our air, revive our oceans, build a waste-free world and fix our climate.
Mbatha said the Earthshot Prize continued to bring its message of urgent optimism to a global audience and reminded all, especially young people, that they could be part of creating a healthier, more prosperous future for their communities.
Founded by Prince William in 2020, organisers said the Earthshot Prize has become a powerful global search engine unearthing the best environmental solutions and a platform for impact to catalyse critical investment and resources towards these solutions.
Sixty environmental solutions have been honoured as prize finalists and winners since 2020.
TimesLIVE
Cape Town to host Earthshot Week as spotlight is shone on 'inspiring' environmental solutions
Image: Earthshot Prize
