South Africa

N1 highway: both directions closed at Gordon road after fatal crash

26 October 2024 - 16:33
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter
A serious truck crash occurred on the N1 Northbound at Gordon Road on Saturday involving three vehicles, a White Mercedes-Benz truck, a White Toyota panel van, and a black Jaguar SUV, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries.
Road users on the N1 highway are recommended to avoid the area near the Gordon Road off-ramp in Roodeport because both sides of the highway are closed after a fatal accident on the northbound lane.

According to JMPD spokesperson, superintendent Xolani Fihla, a serious truck crash occurred on the N1 Northbound at Gordon Road on Saturday at about 10.45am. “The accident involved three vehicles — a white Mercedes-Benz truck, a white Toyota panel van and a black Jaguar SUV, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries,” Fihla said.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the truck and panel van were travelling northbound on the N1 when the truck lost control, colliding with the panel van and dragging it across the median. The truck's trailer subsequently landed on the Jaguar SUV, which was travelling on the southbound lane.”

The male truck driver and male passenger sustained serious injuries and were transported to the Flora Clinic and Milpark Hospital.

“The male panel van driver sustained slight injuries. He was transported to Helen Joseph Hospital. Unfortunately, the female Jaguar SUV driver sustained fatal injuries. The deceased driver's body has been transported to the Roodepoort mortuary. A case of culpable homicide will be opened at Florida SAPS,” Fihla said.

Due to the severity of the accident, all lanes on the N1 Northbound and Southbound at Gordon Road are blocked.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes. Suggested alternative routes include using Beyers Naudé Drive and 14th Avenue for southbound traffic and Albertina Sisulu Road for northbound traffic.”

Significant traffic delays are expected, and motorists are urged to exercise patience and caution while travelling in the affected area.

