South Africa

Cape swimmers warned to stick to protected beaches after two marine animal bite incidents

Two men attacked by marine creatures at Cape Town beaches on Saturday

27 October 2024 - 11:09
Gill Gifford Senior journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
One of four sharkbite kits in Plettenberg Bay, Western Cape. Swimmers have been warned to stick to protected beaches after two marine creature attacks on bathers this weekend.
One of four sharkbite kits in Plettenberg Bay, Western Cape. Swimmers have been warned to stick to protected beaches after two marine creature attacks on bathers this weekend.
Image: NSRI

Cape Town bathers and beachgoers have been warned to stick to swimming at beaches protected by life guards after two attacks on Saturday — one by a seal and the other by an as-yet-unknown small marine creature with teeth, suspected to have been a shark. 

National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the two latest incidents were unrelated, with the first having happened at Blue Waters in False Bay and the other at Bloubergstrand’s Big Bay. 

The City of Cape Town’s water rescue network was activated by the NSRI’s emergency operations centre at 1pm on Saturday after they received a crisis call about a man having been bitten by “a marine animal” while wading chest deep in the surf at Blue Waters Beach. 

Lifeguards attended to the man, reported to be 65 years old. He had been bitten on the hand and leg. 

People who saw the attack said they thought the man had been bitten by a small shark, but his wounds are being investigated to determine the species that attacked him. 

Lifeguards quickly notified other responding rescue services that the man was out of the water, in good spirits and being taken care of. Lifeguards bandaged his wounds, he was able to walk and was taken to hospital for further treatment and care. 

Later on Saturday afternoon the Big Bay Surf Lifesaving Club reported that a local man who was out on an open water swim had sustained a small seal bite. 

When the man returned to the beach he was advised to clean the wound and go to a hospital to get the bite properly evaluated and checked. The relevant authorities were all notified of the attack. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Richards Bay beaches closed after two great white sharks spotted

Alkantstrand and Newark beaches in Richards Bay have been closed after two great white sharks were spotted.
News
3 weeks ago

Dead whale washes up on Simon’s Town beach

Initial reports suggest there are no visible injuries to suggest the humpback was struck by a vessel.
News
1 week ago

'This young man is my hero': Sea rescue applauded in Cape Town

The incident happened on Saturday along a stretch of a Table View beach which experiences regular rip currents and is outside designated swimming ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Life beyond the label: shark attack survivor speaks of faith and courage in ... Lifestyle
  2. Richards Bay beaches closed after two great white sharks spotted South Africa
  3. Surprise attack: solo orca takes down great white shark off SA coast News
  4. ‘My heart dropped’: drone pilot spots huge great white among Plett surfers News
  5. Man, 50, stable after being attacked by a shark at Jeffreys Bay South Africa

Most read

  1. 'Happy anniversary soul mate': Ex-Bok star Jantjies' estranged wife finds love ... South Africa
  2. Survey reveals private coastal swimming pool sits on state land in Hermanus South Africa
  3. N1 highway: both directions closed at Gordon road after fatal crash South Africa
  4. Discovery raises minimum pay to R16k South Africa
  5. Four arrested in Naledi spaza shop food poisoning saga, 1,456g of illegal ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Late Night With the Devil - Official Trailer | HD | IFC Films
Before — Official Trailer | Apple TV+