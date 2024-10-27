Education department calls on schools to help protect pupils against food poisoning

The department of basic education says to address increasing cases of food poisoning, school communities should play a role in ensuring that healthy food snacks and beverages are sold to pupils.
“While the school has no jurisdiction over the street vendors, the school community should make an effort to keep a database of individuals selling food and beverage items on or near the school premises,” said department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga on Sunday.
“This means that the entire community where the school is located should take responsibility for the wellbeing of its children, especially if the items consumed are sold outside school premises.
“The school should offer to hold meetings with school-based tuck shop operators on the nutritional value of different products being sold.”
Mhlanga said incidents of food poisoning have disrupted teaching and learning as the majority of the cases affected pupils during school hours.
“As a result, school time has been directed towards assisting the affected learners with medical attention.”
Mhlanga said though some reports have incorrectly attributed the food poisoning incidents to the national school nutrition programme, no evidence has been found in this regard.
“The national school nutrition programme is a key government programme aligned with the National Development Plan 2030 to address hunger, malnutrition and micronutrient deficiencies.
“It is a key pillar of Care & Support for Teaching and Learning that seeks to address barriers to teaching and learning, to enhance the learning capacity and give access to education for learners in targeted public primary, secondary and identified special schools.
“The programme provides nutritious meals to 9.7-million learners on school days. The total budget is R9.8bn allocated for the 2024/25 financial year,” he said.
