South Africa

Education department calls on schools to help protect pupils against food poisoning

27 October 2024 - 16:03
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Basic education national spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.
Basic education national spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The department of basic education says to address increasing cases of food poisoning, school communities should play a role in ensuring that healthy food snacks and beverages are sold to pupils. 

“While the school has no jurisdiction over the street vendors, the school community should make an effort to keep a database of individuals selling food and beverage items on or near the school premises,” said department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga on Sunday.

“This means that the entire community where the school is located should take responsibility for the wellbeing of its children, especially if the items consumed are sold outside school premises.

“The school should offer to hold meetings with school-based tuck shop operators on the nutritional value of different products being sold.” 

Mhlanga said incidents of food poisoning have disrupted teaching and learning as the majority of the cases affected pupils during school hours.

“As a result, school time has been directed towards assisting the affected learners with medical attention.”

Mhlanga said though some reports have incorrectly attributed the food poisoning incidents to the national school nutrition programme, no evidence has been found in this regard. 

“The national school nutrition programme is a key government programme aligned with the National Development Plan 2030 to address hunger, malnutrition and micronutrient deficiencies. 

“It is a key pillar of Care & Support for Teaching and Learning that seeks to address barriers to teaching and learning, to enhance the learning capacity and give access to education for learners in targeted public primary, secondary and identified special schools.

“The programme provides nutritious meals to 9.7-million learners on school days. The total budget is R9.8bn allocated for the 2024/25 financial year,” he said.

SowetanLIVE 

READ MORE

Four arrested in Naledi spaza shop food poisoning saga, 1,456g of illegal chemical confiscated

Four people have been arrested in connection with the Naledi spaza shop food poisoning incident.
News
1 day ago

Sixth child victim in Naledi snack poisoning dies in hospital

The sixth child victim of an alleged snack food poisoning incident in Naledi, Soweto, has died in hospital.
News
2 weeks ago

'This is a pandemic in South Africa': Doctor on food poisoning cases

Poisoning is mostly accidental in small children and often intentional among teenagers, says Dr Simon Fraser.
News
2 weeks ago

Four children die in Soweto of suspected food poisoning

Four pupils died in Soweto on Sunday after consuming food that is suspected to have been poisoned.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Happy anniversary soul mate': Ex-Bok star Jantjies' estranged wife finds love ... South Africa
  2. Survey reveals private coastal swimming pool sits on state land in Hermanus South Africa
  3. Power outages hit large parts of Joburg on Sunday South Africa
  4. Discovery raises minimum pay to R16k South Africa
  5. N1 highway: both directions closed at Gordon road after fatal crash South Africa

Latest Videos

Late Night With the Devil - Official Trailer | HD | IFC Films
Before — Official Trailer | Apple TV+