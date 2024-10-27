South Africa

Power outages hit large parts of Joburg on Sunday

Maintenance, emergency repairs and load reduction measures implemented across Joburg's northern areas

27 October 2024 - 10:18
Gill Gifford Senior journalist
Widespread powere outages have been announced across large parts of Johannesburg on Sunday. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com / ESOlex

Large parts of Johannesburg are set to be without electricity for most of Sunday due to planned outages as well as an emergency outage resulting from a grid under strain happening at the same time. 

City Power's Randburg service delivery centre announced on Sunday morning it was sitting with 35 open calls and 40 plants were out of service. 

This was the reason given for a planned outage that would see Randburg suburbs without power from 8am to 4pm. 

On top of this, Brynorth would also be going down on Tuesday between 9am and 11am, while Bryanston will be temporarily out on Tuesday from 9am to 5pm. 

These areas will also be subjected to load reduction measures. 

Joburg’s City Power announced an emergency power outage at the Randburg substation on Sunday from 8am to 4pm. 

The power supplier said the following suburbs would be affected: Malanshof; Ruiterhof ext 1, 2 6; Malanshof ext 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 8; Fontainbleau; Ferndale; Praegville; Ferndale ext 3, 6, 11; President Ridge; Moret ext 3, 6; Blairgowrie and Ruiterhof. 

“The interruption is necessary to do essential maintenance work on our network, which is part of our programme of constantly striving to provide a better service. As the supply may be restored at any time, customers are urged to always treat their electricity supply points as live,” City Power said. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

140,000 prepaid meters have been tampered with, coding upgrade shows

The tampering was revealed as all meters need to be recoded with a software upgrade by November 24, after which those which are not compliant will no ...
News
1 day ago

DA’s Msimanga wants Lesufi to install transformers in Emfuleni as promised during May elections

‘The DA will ensure no household spends Christmas in the dark’.
Politics
4 days ago

City Power probes circumstances that led to death of two technicians working in tunnel

City Power is investigating the circumstances that led to the death of two contract technicians who died on Saturday while replacing stolen cables in ...
News
6 days ago
