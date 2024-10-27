South Africa

Warning of hail, severe thunderstorms and strong winds over most of South Africa

27 October 2024 - 15:45 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The SA Weather Service has issued a warning for severe weather condituons in most parts of the country. Stock photo.
The SA Weather Service has issued a warning for severe weather condituons in most parts of the country. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) has issued severe weather warnings for several parts of the country, with wet conditions expected. 

It has issued a yellow level two warning for severe thunderstorms with hail, heavy downpours and strong to damaging winds in parts of Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga which it said will be experienced on Sunday and Monday.

Localised damage to settlements and infrastructure, property and vehicles could be experienced due to hail and damaging winds, it said.

The weather service also warned of localised flooding of susceptible roads and low-lying areas due to heavy downpours.

In the Western Cape, the weather service has issued orange level six and yellow level four warnings for disruptive rain, which could lead to localised flooding. The SAWS also warned of possible mudslides and rockfalls in susceptible areas. 

In the Eastern Cape, a yellow level two warning for disruptive rain has been issued. According to the SAWS, there is a possibility of short-term disruption of essential services.

Meanwhile, authorities in KwaZulu-Natal said they remain on high alert to respond to any emergencies after severe weather warnings from the weather service. 

The SAWS warned of severe thunderstorms and damaging winds, which could lead to localised flooding and damage to property and infrastructure in the province. 

In as statement, the KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi urged residents to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety and protect their property.

He said residents should avoid crossing flooded roads and bridges, secure any loose items that could be blown away by the wind and stay indoors during the storm if possible.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Disaster teams on alert as heavy rains lash Eastern Cape

Drivers urged to be extra vigilant as Intercape bus carrying more than 30 passengers overturns on N2 near Qonce
News
5 days ago

Heavy rains, thunderstorms, essential service disruptions expected across the country

SA Weather Service issues alerts for Gauteng, KZN and the Eastern Cape as residents are urged to stay indoors and avoid crossing flood paths
News
1 week ago

Weather warning: Possible flooding expected for Eastern Cape and KZN

Residents of parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal should prepare for possible heavy rain and flooding expected from Sunday to Tuesday.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Happy anniversary soul mate': Ex-Bok star Jantjies' estranged wife finds love ... South Africa
  2. Survey reveals private coastal swimming pool sits on state land in Hermanus South Africa
  3. Power outages hit large parts of Joburg on Sunday South Africa
  4. Discovery raises minimum pay to R16k South Africa
  5. N1 highway: both directions closed at Gordon road after fatal crash South Africa

Latest Videos

Late Night With the Devil - Official Trailer | HD | IFC Films
Before — Official Trailer | Apple TV+