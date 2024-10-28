AfriForum to release results of tests done on water in Stellenbosch

AfriForum says it will soon release the results of tests it had done on the water in Stellenbosch after it failed to get co-operation from the Western Cape town's municipality.
The organisation said on Monday it had commissioned an independent and accredited laboratory to undertake comprehensive water tests and, among other things, to investigate allegations of the pumping of untreated sewage into the Veldwagters and Eerste Rivers.
“AfriForum plans to release the report’s results shortly.”
It said this was after a year-long struggle to obtain information from the municipality about Stellenbosch’s water quality under the Promotion of Access to Information Act (Paia).
AfriForum submitted its Paia application to the municipality in October 2023, after members of the organisation complained about the alleged pollution of and sewage discharge into Stellenbosch’s rivers. Among other things, the application requested information about the management of the municipal sewage treatment plant and the reports regarding the water quality in the Eerste and Veldwagters Rivers.
AfriForum took water samples and had analyses done at a local accredited laboratory, which confirmed dangerous levels of sewage pollution.
“However, the municipality refused to make the information requested in the Paia application available to AfriForum and argued that this information is confidential and can therefore not be released,” the organisation said.
The municipality issued a statement in February stating its drinking water is safe.
AfriForum informed the municipality in August it would conduct a water quality test in Stellenbosch and requested co-operation in this regard.
“This testing was set to form part of the organisation’s annual national Blue and Green Drop Project, whereby the quality of drinking and treated sewage water is tested at more than 330 locations nationwide.
“Municipalities are always informed in advance of AfriForum’s plans to conduct tests and permission and co-operation are requested.”
AfriForum said the municipality also turned down this request for co-operation.
“AfriForum has also instructed its legal team to investigate further steps that can be taken in response to the municipality’s refusal to provide information requested in terms of the Paia process.”
Jacques Benade, AfriForum’s district co-ordinator for the Boland, said the municipality’s handling of the potentially dangerous situation was worrying.
“The municipality has rejected several attempts at co-operation. Requests for information are brushed aside under the guise of confidentiality, and in the meantime, pollution is likely to continue. The Stellenbosch community is entitled to the truth and reassurance that water quality here is up to standard,” Benade said.
Benade said optimal water quality was not only essential for residents’ health but that the region’s economy, which relied heavily on the fruit, wine and tourism industries, depended on it.
TimesLIVE
AfriForum to release results of tests done on water in Stellenbosch
The organisation commissioned a private laboratory after the municipality refused to provide information about its water quality.
Image: 123RF
AfriForum says it will soon release the results of tests it had done on the water in Stellenbosch after it failed to get co-operation from the Western Cape town's municipality.
The organisation said on Monday it had commissioned an independent and accredited laboratory to undertake comprehensive water tests and, among other things, to investigate allegations of the pumping of untreated sewage into the Veldwagters and Eerste Rivers.
“AfriForum plans to release the report’s results shortly.”
It said this was after a year-long struggle to obtain information from the municipality about Stellenbosch’s water quality under the Promotion of Access to Information Act (Paia).
AfriForum submitted its Paia application to the municipality in October 2023, after members of the organisation complained about the alleged pollution of and sewage discharge into Stellenbosch’s rivers. Among other things, the application requested information about the management of the municipal sewage treatment plant and the reports regarding the water quality in the Eerste and Veldwagters Rivers.
AfriForum took water samples and had analyses done at a local accredited laboratory, which confirmed dangerous levels of sewage pollution.
“However, the municipality refused to make the information requested in the Paia application available to AfriForum and argued that this information is confidential and can therefore not be released,” the organisation said.
The municipality issued a statement in February stating its drinking water is safe.
AfriForum informed the municipality in August it would conduct a water quality test in Stellenbosch and requested co-operation in this regard.
“This testing was set to form part of the organisation’s annual national Blue and Green Drop Project, whereby the quality of drinking and treated sewage water is tested at more than 330 locations nationwide.
“Municipalities are always informed in advance of AfriForum’s plans to conduct tests and permission and co-operation are requested.”
AfriForum said the municipality also turned down this request for co-operation.
“AfriForum has also instructed its legal team to investigate further steps that can be taken in response to the municipality’s refusal to provide information requested in terms of the Paia process.”
Jacques Benade, AfriForum’s district co-ordinator for the Boland, said the municipality’s handling of the potentially dangerous situation was worrying.
“The municipality has rejected several attempts at co-operation. Requests for information are brushed aside under the guise of confidentiality, and in the meantime, pollution is likely to continue. The Stellenbosch community is entitled to the truth and reassurance that water quality here is up to standard,” Benade said.
Benade said optimal water quality was not only essential for residents’ health but that the region’s economy, which relied heavily on the fruit, wine and tourism industries, depended on it.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Conserve water or face dry taps, municipal authorities warn
Water finally returns to Joburg’s South Hills residents after two-week outage
Heavy rains, thunderstorms, essential service disruptions expected across the country
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos